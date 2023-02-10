DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Ron DeSantis Photo by Public Use

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.

Desantis hasn’t yet announced a bid for the Republican nomination for the 2024 Presidential election, but in a poll released Monday by the conservative Club for Growth, DeSantis leads Trump by 9 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head primary match-up.

That apparently was the trigger for Trump’s attacks on DeSantis to begin in force.

On his Truth Social account, Trump reposted a photograph that shows what appeared to be DeSantis flanked by three young women that had been captioned, "Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher."

Trump also posted that Ron DeSantis was having a 'drink' party with his students when he was a high school teacher. “Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look [sic] pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque.”

The photo, published here, shows DeSantis, when he was a teacher at a private school, in a group embrace with several young girls, one of whom is holding what appears to be a glass beer bottle. According to the original poster, the source who provided the photo says that it was taken prior to graduation — meaning the young girls would still have been DeSantis’ responsibility at the time. It is not clear whether any of them were legal adults, though they would have been too young to purchase alcohol.

According to an anonymous source for the HillReporter, “[DeSantis] had a reputation among students for being a young "hot teacher" who girls loved, and the girls in the photo are believed to have graduated in 2002, making them seniors at the time.”

But that’s not DeSantis only problem.

The Justice Department investigated DeSantis good friend, Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and his friend Joel Greenberg for sex trafficking minor age girls. Here are the three of them posing for a photo.

DeSantis with Convicted Sex Trafficker Greenberg and friend Matt Gaetz Photo by Public Use

Greenberg was convicted while the Justice Department did not bring any charges against Gaetz.

In 2017, Gaetz was the only "No" vote on a bipartisan human-trafficking bill that passed unanimously through the U.S. Senate and House by a count of 418 to 1.

Trump may have the facts in this situation correct.