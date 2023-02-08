That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.

Coffees Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

The majority of Americans love coffee. It is the perfect drink for an on-the-go, school- and work-obsessed culture. It is also a great drink for a soothing relaxation time.

Originating in Ethiopia, coffee was spread around the globe by colonialism and commercialism.

For some its part of a morning ritual that without, seems to ruin the whole day. Drinking our first coffee of the day allows us to shift our mindset and become more focused, creative and powerful to master everyday challenges. That isn’t surprising really, the caffeine in coffee stimulates our brain and improves physical and mental stamina.

Coffee shops have a unique place in American culture. The first known ‘coffee shop’, The Tontine Coffee House, opened in 1792 in NYC. Starbucks opened their first coffee shop in 1971 in Seattle and since then coffee shops have flourished.

Here in Gainesville, we have our own home-grown chain of coffee shops, Opus Coffee.

Opened by brothers Tim and Bret Larson in 2002, Opus is a coffee roastery and crafters of fine coffee drinks. According to the Opus coffee website, “we provide an oasis for our customers while indulging in our true passion: providing the best possible drinks to Opus customers, from bean selection to cupping, and every step in between.”

Opus ‘best possible drinks’ means using freshly ground and roasted beans, and for those drinks made with cows milk such as cappuccinos, lattes, café au laits, etc. it means using powdered milk. The whole ‘milk’ the Opus barista asks you if you want comes in a dry powder which is then mixed with water and poured into milk containers for storage and use. (You can also choose from Almond, Oat or Soy milk.)

Is reconstituted milk any better or worse than milk in its original liquid form? Powdered milk is made from dehydrated, pasteurized milk. Fresh, raw milk has more nutrients and active enzymes compared to any other pasteurized milk product, including powdered milk.

I’m a regular Opus latte drinker and if I hadn’t been told my Opus barista was using reconstituted milk, I wouldn’t have known, especially since they pour it out of a milk jug.