Is DeSantis Dragging Florida and America into Fascism?

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iVBi_0kgVu88t00
Ron DeSantisPhoto byPublic Use

Since the days of Goldwater and McCarthyism (named for the previous one, not this current one), many have feared that America would slip away from Democracy. All it would take is an intelligent, ruthless, charismatic leader people were gullible enough to support.

Some point to Nixon, Reagan, and of course, Trump. But these three didn’t or don’t have everything needed to become a Mussolini-type leader. Nixon wasn’t charismatic, Reagan wasn’t cruel, and Trump only cares about his own megalomania and is actually concerned with what people he respects think of him, probably too much so.

But with DeSantis we seem to have all the elements of a fascist leader, and he has a modern example to show him how to avoid the classic missteps of one– Putin, with whom he seems to share many qualities.

Violence, hate, bigotry, and cruelty are the four cardinal points of fascism. Compassion and concern for the greater good, for the poor and weak, for the victims of fate and accident have no place in the fascist world.

DeSantis has famously signed America’s first, “Don’t say Gay” law for Florida’s schools, and he has pushed fear of Transgendered persons and drag queens. In doing so he is alleging Gays are using the schools to ‘groom’ young children, fomenting hate and fear against a whole group of people.

He is attacking education on every level, The American Library Association reports that Florida ranks second in the nation for most books banned. Now a new Florida law makes it a felony to have unapproved books in the classroom or library. He has appointed new conservative boards and Presidents to the state’s university system, apparently trying to turn higher education in Florida into a type of conservative manufactory.

He has banned an AP course on African-American history, pushes a ‘whites first’ agenda, and he loudly and publicly despises immigrants.

He has refused to expand the state’s Medicaid system, even though millions are in danger of losing all health care coverage and federal funds cover 93% of the cost.

He has made it harder to vote. All mail in ballot requests in Florida have expired at the end of 2022, by state law. He created a new ‘Election Police Force’ answerable only to him, to guard against some imaginary cheating, attempting perhaps to make people question election integrity. After all, if they aren’t fair why have elections at all?

Where are the courts in all this? DeSantis appointed four of the seven Justices to Florida’s State Supreme Court. The other three were appointed by then-Republican Governor Crist.

DeSantis and other Republicans have proclaimed Florida to be a bastion of "freedom" and "liberty." In reality, Florida is now a laboratory for fascism.

We must not allow this disease to spread to the rest of the nation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fascism# Florida# Bigotry# Democracy# Hate

Comments / 36

Published by

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
14K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Jesus in the Superbowl, Trump's Donor Problem, Unruly Repubs and Does DeSantis Have a Problem with Teenage Girls?

#5 Jesus in the Superbowl. Jesus’ TV marketing campaign kicks off during this year's Super Bowl with an almost $1 billion buy-in over the next three years. Detractors say the money could be better spent elsewhere. Read the Article.

Read full story
9 comments

The Key to a Long Life - Avoid Strange Men and Help Others.

A 100 year old woman in Britain was recently interviewed on the best ways to live a long life. One of her top answers was to 'avoid strange men.'. During a 'High Tea' to honor her 100th birthday, the woman, Olive Westerman gave advice on how to reach the century milestone. “Simply be happy and content to be alive and make the most of what you have,” the grateful Olive opined.

Read full story
7 comments

Some Leaders Fear the Truth Concerning History May Weaken Their Power.

New Anthology Uncovers ‘Conservative Distortions’ of History. What you know about Martin Luther King, Jr., border security, voter fraud, police brutality and the backlash against civil rights protests in the aftermath of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, may not be the truth, or at least not all of it.

Read full story
55 comments

Pence is Subpoenaed to Testify.

Pre-Trump, Mike Pence was known in Washington as a man of integrity who was admired for his seemingly unwavering moral compass and faith as an evangelical Christian. But it was even as Mike Evans, a Texas author, Christian Zionist activist and adviser to Trump said, Trump “used [the Evangelists] to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us.”

Read full story
Florida State

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.

Read full story
3679 comments
Missouri State

In Missouri, Lawmakers Vote to Continue to Allow Children to Carry Guns in Public.

In 2016, Missouri voted to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The law also included a "stand your ground" provision, which allows residents to use deadly force on public property if they perceive a threat.

Read full story
35 comments

Opinion: Republicans Acted Like Monkeys in Chiding the President of the United States.

I love to watch the Parliament meetings from England. The two sides are purposely seated across the aisle from one another, an aisle designed to be just wider than a sword thrust, by the way. There the members often shout, chide and boo the other side. It is quite entertaining and expected.

Read full story
1414 comments
Gainesville, FL

That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.

The majority of Americans love coffee. It is the perfect drink for an on-the-go, school- and work-obsessed culture. It is also a great drink for a soothing relaxation time. Originating in Ethiopia, coffee was spread around the globe by colonialism and commercialism.

Read full story

Group Spends $1B on Ads for Jesus Including During the Super Bowl…

…because apparently the money isn’t needed anywhere else, and Jesus wants the added fame. Jesus’ TV marketing campaign kicks off during this year's Super Bowl with an almost $1 billion buy-in over the next three years. The upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles will be the venue for at least two ads costing upwards of $20 million.

Read full story
595 comments

Good-bye Columbus Day and Hello Super Bowl Monday!

The Super Bowl garners around 100 million viewers every year. That’s 100 million people drinking, arguing with the refs from home, and eating pizza and wings. A record-breaking total of 1.45 billion wings are expected to be eaten for this year's Super Bowl, according to a forecast from the National Chicken Council.

Read full story
152 comments
Gainesville, FL

Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.

Last year, for the fourth annual Gator Nation Giving Day, thousands of University of Florida alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends and families set a UF record during Stand Up & Holler.

Read full story
3 comments

With the Big Money Floating Free, Republicans Lineup to Challenge Trump for 2024.

With several large donor groups signaling that they prefer a candidate other than Trump for the Republican nomination for president, other high-profile republicans are testing the waters of a run at Biden and the White House.

Read full story
33 comments

UF’s New Conservative President Ben Sasse Asks Who Should our True Masters Be.

As UF’s new president takes the reins today of Florida’s flagship university, many are wondering what his tenure will be like, not only for students and faculty in general, but especially those of the Black and LGBTQ communities.

Read full story
1 comments

Ted Cruz Thinks Two Term Senators are Enough – Except for Himself.

What’s Good for the Goose, Isn’t Good for the Cruz. There are currently no term-limits in Congress, if a Senator or Representative can get re-elected then they can serve for life, if they choose.

Read full story
8 comments

Psychedelic Drugs in Worship May be Coming to a Church Near You.

References to the ritual use of drugs are scattered through the history of religions, the practice is ancient, its origins lost. Ancient Greeks, Hindus, Mayans and others routinely and ritualistically included drug use as part of the worship of their deities.

Read full story
24 comments

Ted Cruz Thinks Two Term Senators are Enough – Except for Himself.

What’s Good for the Goose, Isn’t Good for the Cruz. There are currently no term-limits in Congress, if a Senator or Representative can get re-elected then they can serve for life, if they choose.

Read full story
208 comments

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.

Read full story
723 comments

Book Bans, Border Czar, Trump Sanctions, Smartest Presidents and Franklin Graham's Problem.

This Past Week's 5 Most Popular News Stories:. #5 – In Old-Communism Type Move, DeSantis Bans any Books in School not ‘Approved’ by State. Teachers, librarians, school administrators and students are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in their possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others…

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”

Friday night in Philadelphia was a rousing night at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), one where President Joe Biden gave what appeared to be his first speech aimed at the 2024 election.

Read full story
116 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy