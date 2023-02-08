Is DeSantis Dragging Florida and America into Fascism?

Ron DeSantis Photo by Public Use

Since the days of Goldwater and McCarthyism (named for the previous one, not this current one), many have feared that America would slip away from Democracy. All it would take is an intelligent, ruthless, charismatic leader people were gullible enough to support.

Some point to Nixon, Reagan, and of course, Trump. But these three didn’t or don’t have everything needed to become a Mussolini-type leader. Nixon wasn’t charismatic, Reagan wasn’t cruel, and Trump only cares about his own megalomania and is actually concerned with what people he respects think of him, probably too much so.

But with DeSantis we seem to have all the elements of a fascist leader, and he has a modern example to show him how to avoid the classic missteps of one– Putin, with whom he seems to share many qualities.

Violence, hate, bigotry, and cruelty are the four cardinal points of fascism. Compassion and concern for the greater good, for the poor and weak, for the victims of fate and accident have no place in the fascist world.

DeSantis has famously signed America’s first, “Don’t say Gay” law for Florida’s schools, and he has pushed fear of Transgendered persons and drag queens. In doing so he is alleging Gays are using the schools to ‘groom’ young children, fomenting hate and fear against a whole group of people.

He is attacking education on every level, The American Library Association reports that Florida ranks second in the nation for most books banned. Now a new Florida law makes it a felony to have unapproved books in the classroom or library. He has appointed new conservative boards and Presidents to the state’s university system, apparently trying to turn higher education in Florida into a type of conservative manufactory.

He has banned an AP course on African-American history, pushes a ‘whites first’ agenda, and he loudly and publicly despises immigrants.

He has refused to expand the state’s Medicaid system, even though millions are in danger of losing all health care coverage and federal funds cover 93% of the cost.

He has made it harder to vote. All mail in ballot requests in Florida have expired at the end of 2022, by state law. He created a new ‘Election Police Force’ answerable only to him, to guard against some imaginary cheating, attempting perhaps to make people question election integrity. After all, if they aren’t fair why have elections at all?

Where are the courts in all this? DeSantis appointed four of the seven Justices to Florida’s State Supreme Court. The other three were appointed by then-Republican Governor Crist.

DeSantis and other Republicans have proclaimed Florida to be a bastion of "freedom" and "liberty." In reality, Florida is now a laboratory for fascism.

We must not allow this disease to spread to the rest of the nation.