Good-bye Columbus Day and Hello Super Bowl Monday!

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhzqF_0kfW6DiU00
Super BowlPhoto byPublic Use

The Super Bowl garners around 100 million viewers every year. That’s 100 million people drinking, arguing with the refs from home, and eating pizza and wings. A record-breaking total of 1.45 billion wings are expected to be eaten for this year's Super Bowl, according to a forecast from the National Chicken Council.

Some Tennessee Democrats think it would be a good idea to make the following day a state recognized holiday – Super Bowl Monday.

Many say that setting up the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday as a holiday is not the worst idea in the world because so many Americans attend parties on Super Bowl Sunday, and their production suffers at school and work the following day.

Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D—Memphis) and Sen. London Lamar (D—Memphis) introduced a bill this week that would designate the first Monday after the Super Bowl as a legal holiday while removing the official recognition of Columbus Day as a state holiday.

Of course, extreme news outlets like Breitbart immediately condemned the idea as the only reason to do so was as a ‘woke’ attack on Columbus Day.

FOX News pointed out that The Monday after the Super Bowl has traditionally been one of the least productive workdays in the U.S., research over the years has suggested. So why not give most workers the day off?

In 2013 a petition asked the White House to recognize the day as a national holiday, but it did not receive the required number of signatures.

The day off after the Super Bowl or some random Monday off in October? I’ll take Super Bowl Monday, thank you.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Super Bowl# Columbus Day# Football# Chicken Wings# Holidays

Comments / 135

Published by

Matthew is an independent journalist, an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
13K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Florida State

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.

Read full story
1600 comments
Missouri State

In Missouri, Lawmakers Vote to Continue to Allow Children to Carry Guns in Public.

In 2016, Missouri voted to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The law also included a "stand your ground" provision, which allows residents to use deadly force on public property if they perceive a threat.

Read full story
28 comments

Opinion: Republicans Acted Like Monkeys in Chiding the President of the United States.

I love to watch the Parliament meetings from England. The two sides are purposely seated across the aisle from one another, an aisle designed to be just wider than a sword thrust, by the way. There the members often shout, chide and boo the other side. It is quite entertaining and expected.

Read full story
1207 comments
Gainesville, FL

That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.

The majority of Americans love coffee. It is the perfect drink for an on-the-go, school- and work-obsessed culture. It is also a great drink for a soothing relaxation time. Originating in Ethiopia, coffee was spread around the globe by colonialism and commercialism.

Read full story
Florida State

Is DeSantis Dragging Florida and America into Fascism?

Since the days of Goldwater and McCarthyism (named for the previous one, not this current one), many have feared that America would slip away from Democracy. All it would take is an intelligent, ruthless, charismatic leader people were gullible enough to support.

Read full story
20 comments

Group Spends $1B on Ads for Jesus Including During the Super Bowl…

…because apparently the money isn’t needed anywhere else, and Jesus wants the added fame. Jesus’ TV marketing campaign kicks off during this year's Super Bowl with an almost $1 billion buy-in over the next three years. The upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles will be the venue for at least two ads costing upwards of $20 million.

Read full story
475 comments
Gainesville, FL

Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.

Last year, for the fourth annual Gator Nation Giving Day, thousands of University of Florida alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends and families set a UF record during Stand Up & Holler.

Read full story
3 comments

With the Big Money Floating Free, Republicans Lineup to Challenge Trump for 2024.

With several large donor groups signaling that they prefer a candidate other than Trump for the Republican nomination for president, other high-profile republicans are testing the waters of a run at Biden and the White House.

Read full story
33 comments

UF’s New Conservative President Ben Sasse Asks Who Should our True Masters Be.

As UF’s new president takes the reins today of Florida’s flagship university, many are wondering what his tenure will be like, not only for students and faculty in general, but especially those of the Black and LGBTQ communities.

Read full story
1 comments

Ted Cruz Thinks Two Term Senators are Enough – Except for Himself.

What’s Good for the Goose, Isn’t Good for the Cruz. There are currently no term-limits in Congress, if a Senator or Representative can get re-elected then they can serve for life, if they choose.

Read full story
8 comments

Psychedelic Drugs in Worship May be Coming to a Church Near You.

References to the ritual use of drugs are scattered through the history of religions, the practice is ancient, its origins lost. Ancient Greeks, Hindus, Mayans and others routinely and ritualistically included drug use as part of the worship of their deities.

Read full story
24 comments

Ted Cruz Thinks Two Term Senators are Enough – Except for Himself.

What’s Good for the Goose, Isn’t Good for the Cruz. There are currently no term-limits in Congress, if a Senator or Representative can get re-elected then they can serve for life, if they choose.

Read full story
207 comments

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.

Read full story
720 comments

Book Bans, Border Czar, Trump Sanctions, Smartest Presidents and Franklin Graham's Problem.

This Past Week's 5 Most Popular News Stories:. #5 – In Old-Communism Type Move, DeSantis Bans any Books in School not ‘Approved’ by State. Teachers, librarians, school administrators and students are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in their possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others…

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”

Friday night in Philadelphia was a rousing night at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), one where President Joe Biden gave what appeared to be his first speech aimed at the 2024 election.

Read full story
114 comments

Satire: Groundhog Predicts a ‘Hell on Earth’ Winter by Dying.

Groundhogs predict how many weeks are left in winter. The tradition was brought to North America from Germany. On an old religious holiday called "Candlemas Day," the Germans paid attention to the badger. Candlemas Day was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. If the badger saw its shadow, it meant a "second winter" was coming.

Read full story
38 comments
Texas State

Billions Spent on Wall While Texans Again go Without Power and Heat.

Students unable to attend classes and Texas residents without power or any means to cook or heat their homes. More than 240,000 customers across the state lacked power early Friday, down from 430,000 on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. Several school districts across Texas have been closed the past three days because of a winter storm and no power.

Read full story
1420 comments
Oklahoma State

Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?

If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.

Read full story
77 comments

Where to Join the Protests Against Ben Sasse on Monday.

When it was announced that the selection committee chose Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse to replace the outgoing UF President, many in the university community were shocked and incensed. Thanks to a new law pushed through by Sasse's friend Governor DeSantis, the committee's work was done in secret, in contravention of Florida's long-standing 'Sunshine Laws' which require open reporting.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy