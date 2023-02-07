Good-bye Columbus Day and Hello Super Bowl Monday!

Super Bowl Photo by Public Use

The Super Bowl garners around 100 million viewers every year. That’s 100 million people drinking, arguing with the refs from home, and eating pizza and wings. A record-breaking total of 1.45 billion wings are expected to be eaten for this year's Super Bowl, according to a forecast from the National Chicken Council.

Some Tennessee Democrats think it would be a good idea to make the following day a state recognized holiday – Super Bowl Monday.

Many say that setting up the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday as a holiday is not the worst idea in the world because so many Americans attend parties on Super Bowl Sunday, and their production suffers at school and work the following day.

Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D—Memphis) and Sen. London Lamar (D—Memphis) introduced a bill this week that would designate the first Monday after the Super Bowl as a legal holiday while removing the official recognition of Columbus Day as a state holiday.

Of course, extreme news outlets like Breitbart immediately condemned the idea as the only reason to do so was as a ‘woke’ attack on Columbus Day.

FOX News pointed out that The Monday after the Super Bowl has traditionally been one of the least productive workdays in the U.S., research over the years has suggested. So why not give most workers the day off?

In 2013 a petition asked the White House to recognize the day as a national holiday, but it did not receive the required number of signatures.

The day off after the Super Bowl or some random Monday off in October? I’ll take Super Bowl Monday, thank you.

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.