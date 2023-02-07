Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.

UF Gators Photo by Public Use

Last year, for the fourth annual Gator Nation Giving Day, thousands of University of Florida alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends and families set a UF record during Stand Up & Holler.

Gators across the world are donating to UF’s programs for the 5th annual Gator Nation Giving Day. University of Florida leaders hope to bring in 27,000 gifts in 24 hours.

Stand up and Holler reaches Gators in over 70 countries and from every state in the U.S. Giving Day itself begins at 12:00 a.m. EST and concludes at 11:59 p.m. PST, on Thursday Feb 16th this year. There are over 400 charitable options to choose from where your monetary donation can do the most good or the main 'Greatest Needs' fund if you can't choose from among all the options.

This year UF's goal is ambitious – 27,000 gifts in 24 hours. Whether online or in-person, alumni and anyone can donate to a college, program, or organization of their choice.

The gifts received have a major impact on UF. Stand Up and Holler donors support inspired programming, innovative research and experiential learning opportunities so that students and faculty are fully empowered to pursue their passions.

Every gift, large or small, makes a difference but if you make a gift of $25 or more from February 9 through 11:59 p.m. EST on February 14, you will receive an exclusive long-sleeve Giving Day T-shirt! It’s the perfect shirt to show your Gator pride wherever you are!

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.