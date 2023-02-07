With the Big Money Floating Free, Republicans Lineup to Challenge Trump for 2024.

Donald Trump Photo by Photo Compilation

With several large donor groups signaling that they prefer a candidate other than Trump for the Republican nomination for president, other high-profile republicans are testing the waters of a run at Biden and the White House.

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) backed by the billionaire Koch Brothers recently indicated they are looking for a candidate other than Trump and do not plan to back him financially. Along with them is The Club for Growth backed by billionaire financiers who have also indicated they are ready to move on from Trump.

Seeing the big money floating free could be the impetus a would-be challenger needs to announce their run:

Former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy soon.

Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton has said he is considering a run, plus Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Glen Youngkin are both considered possibilities.

Former VP Mike Pence seems to be positioning himself to challenge Trump as is Mike Pompeo, Trump’s Secretary of State.

Then of course we have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is widely considered to be Trump’s most formidable opponent, a kind-of mini-Trump without all the baggage. DeSantis has been waging an aggressive culture war against LGBTQ rights to the pleasure of the Evangelicals; and African American issues like CRT which many conservatives think blame Whites for racism and slavery.

DeSantis has banned books from schools that deal with LGBTQ themes or characters, and books on African American history that contain “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.” He also banned an AP course in African American history and has been attempting to turn Florida’s colleges and universities more conservative.

However, discounting Trump seems to be a mistake some have made in the past, and as a reader pointed out to me in an earlier article, Trump had the largest base of die-hard contributors of any president ever for his 2016 campaign – contributors that donated $200 or less.

Will that be enough to overcome the disdain of the party elites?

About the writer: Matthew Woodruff is an Independent Journalist and Author who believes in Freely Accessible, Honest and Open Reporting. Visit at MattWoodruffAuthor.com.