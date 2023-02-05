Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Donald Trump Photo by Public Use

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Trump has been struggling to raise the cash necessary for a launch at the White House and is facing mounting challenges. He remains a deeply polarizing figure, particularly after spending the last two years spreading lies about the 2020 election. And while Trump remains overwhelmingly popular among Republicans, an October AP-NORC poll found 43% said they don’t want to see him run for president in 2024.

Nobody wants to back a horse that looks like it has no chance of winning, and without the funding, it isn’t possible to win a bid for the White House. Falling Like Dominoes, as funding is withdrawn, more funding is cut-off.

Americans for Prosperity Action (APA), the main political vehicle of the ultra-wealthy Kochs has said it “is prepared to support a candidate in the Republican presidential primary who can lead our country forward, and who can win.” But the plan is not to support Donald Trump, this time around.

The APA released a memo saying, "Our country must move past the current political situation — we’ve got to turn the page on the past several years. The best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter, [Americans] "have shown that they’re ready to move on."

Move on from Trump? It seems the Koch organization isn’t the first or will be the last to make that decision.