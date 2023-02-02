Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.

Laptop Photo by Ralph (Ravi) Kayden on Unsplash

Hunter Biden's attorneys asked the Justice Department in a letter to investigate allies of former President Donald Trump. Named in the request are Steve Bannon, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani's own attorney and the Wilmington computer repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac who accessed and disseminated stolen personal data from his laptop.

According to the letter, Mac Isaac admitted reviewing private and sensitive material from Biden's laptop, and sent a copy of the laptop data to Giuliani's lawyer, who in turn shared it with Giuliani who provided it to the New York Post.

This resulted in negative stories about Hunter Biden’s business and personal life. Democrats cried foul, arguing that the materials may have been faked, stolen, or leaked as part of a foreign interference campaign akin to the Russian government’s hacking and leaks of Democratic emails in 2016.

The emails found on the laptop were being published as part of an orchestrated campaign by Trump’s team to try to drive negative media coverage toward Joe Biden shortly before the election. An investigation into the emails by The New York Times showed that claims from conservatives that the leaked emails proved Joe Biden acted corruptly in some way were false — they proved no such thing.

Hunter Biden never consented to any of his personal information being accessed or shared in that manner, his lawyer says.

The letter cites possible violations of statutes prohibiting the unauthorized access of a computer or stored electronic communication, as well as the transport of stolen data across state lines and the publication of restricted personal data with the intent to intimidate or threaten.