Kyle Rittenhouse May Be Going Back to Court.

The father of one of the people Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed during protests following the shooting of an unarmed black man by police in Wisconsin last year has received the green light from the judge overseeing the case to allow his wrongful death lawsuit to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down a motion from Rittenhouse’s attorneys requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed.

The lawsuit names Rittenhouse, police officers and other defendants. It accuses officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. The lawsuit alleges that the 17-year-old Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

The lawsuit alleges that armed counter-rioters were allowed to move about freely in areas controlled by Law Enforcement, in contrast to the treatment of the protesters, who had been corralled into a specific area. Despite openly carrying a rifle, the complaint states that Rittenhouse was never questioned by authorities.

Rittenhouse purposely traveled from out of state, armed, to intervene in the riots. At the time, Rittenhouse was a minor unauthorized to possess a weapon. He was later acquitted of all criminal charges in November 2021 after testifying he acted in self-defense in the wounding of 1 person and the murder of 2 others.

Apparently, Kyle has been trying to hide from being served in this case.

Attorneys and private investigators for John Huber spent over 100 hours trying to locate Rittenhouse, tracking down addresses in seven states before they found the home of his mother and sister in Florida.

The judge noted that Rittenhouse "is almost certainly evading service," and “has been deliberately cagey about his whereabouts.”

Rittenhouse first shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum in a parking lot and as Rittenhouse ran away, he stumbled and fell. Anthony Huber, in an attempt to disarm the shooter, struck Rittenhouse with his skateboard. Rittenhouse then fell to the ground, took aim and shot Anthony Huber to death and wounded demonstrator Gaige Grosskreutz.