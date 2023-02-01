Pope Urges Christians and Others to Treat LGBTQ Persons ‘With Tenderness’, Calls for an End to Anti-LGBTQ Laws.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hke4g_0kZFhjYP00
Gay CatholicsPhoto byPublic Use

In an interview published and released by the Associated Press, Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are. The pontiff called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church.

Pope Francis, considered to be the most progressive Pope ever, insisted that the Church has a duty to push the abolishment of anti-gay laws around the world, saying “it must do this. It must do this,” and said that Catholic leaders need to embrace these inclusive values.

Though the Pope’s teaching love and inclusion may seem very Christ-like, some Catholics were not best pleased with his stance. The pope has famously clashed with more conservative factions within the Vatican who favor a stricter interpretation of Catholic teachings on homosexuality and gender identity. One Gay Catholic tweeting, “Cringe. The Vatican’s sudden shift towards ‘LGBT rights’ is nothing more than a rebranding to maintain power and legitimacy with younger generations. As a gay guy, I don’t want progressive religion of any sorts.”

Though a much-needed step toward expressing Christ’s love toward all, Pope Francis took care to clarify that while not criminal, homosexual acts are still sinful in the eyes of the Church.

"It's a sin," Francis explained, adding: "Let's make the distinction first between sin and crime."

And on the issue of gay marriage, the Catholic Church’s official position remains unchanged: it cannot bless same-sex marriages because "God cannot bless sin."

The United Nations has repeatedly called for an end to laws criminalizing homosexuality outright, saying they violate rights to privacy and freedom from discrimination and are a breach of countries’ obligations under international law to protect the human rights of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In the U.S., more than a dozen states still have anti-sodomy laws on the books, despite a 2003 Supreme Court ruling declaring them unconstitutional. One States Attorney General even recently said he’d be happy to prosecute a law that makes sex between two consenting gay adults in their own home illegal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pope Francis# Catholic Church# LGBTQ# Faith# Religion

Comments / 866

Published by

Matthew is a freelance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
12K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.

Read full story
282 comments

Book Bans, Border Czar, Trump Sanctions, Smartest Presidents and Franklin Graham's Problem.

This Past Week's 5 Most Popular News Stories:. #5 – In Old-Communism Type Move, DeSantis Bans any Books in School not ‘Approved’ by State. Teachers, librarians, school administrators and students are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in their possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others…

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”

Friday night in Philadelphia was a rousing night at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), one where President Joe Biden gave what appeared to be his first speech aimed at the 2024 election.

Read full story
56 comments

Satire: Groundhog Predicts a ‘Hell on Earth’ Winter by Dying.

Groundhogs predict how many weeks are left in winter. The tradition was brought to North America from Germany. On an old religious holiday called "Candlemas Day," the Germans paid attention to the badger. Candlemas Day was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. If the badger saw its shadow, it meant a "second winter" was coming.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

Billions Spent on Wall While Texans Again go Without Power and Heat.

Students unable to attend classes and Texas residents without power or any means to cook or heat their homes. More than 240,000 customers across the state lacked power early Friday, down from 430,000 on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. Several school districts across Texas have been closed the past three days because of a winter storm and no power.

Read full story
1297 comments
Oklahoma State

Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?

If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.

Read full story
74 comments

Where to Join the Protests Against Ben Sasse on Monday.

When it was announced that the selection committee chose Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse to replace the outgoing UF President, many in the university community were shocked and incensed. Thanks to a new law pushed through by Sasse's friend Governor DeSantis, the committee's work was done in secret, in contravention of Florida's long-standing 'Sunshine Laws' which require open reporting.

Read full story
6 comments
Wilmington, NC

Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.

Hunter Biden's attorneys asked the Justice Department in a letter to investigate allies of former President Donald Trump. Named in the request are Steve Bannon, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani's own attorney and the Wilmington computer repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac who accessed and disseminated stolen personal data from his laptop.

Read full story
165 comments
Wisconsin State

Kyle Rittenhouse May Be Going Back to Court.

The father of one of the people Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed during protests following the shooting of an unarmed black man by police in Wisconsin last year has received the green light from the judge overseeing the case to allow his wrongful death lawsuit to move forward.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

Now in Florida: Any Books in School Not ‘Approved by the State' May Result in a Felony - Even a Student's Own Book.

Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”

Read full story
1426 comments
New York City, NY

Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.

The New York Attorney General’s office is seeking the sanctions against Donald Trump, his children and organization managers Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka plus the Trump Organization and their attorneys, including Alina Habba, accusing them of making "demonstrably false" denials in response to the state's civil fraud lawsuit.

Read full story
286 comments

Another Top Conservative With Ties to Trump Sued for Sexual Assault - by a Man This Time.

Matt Schlapp is the head of the American Conservative Union and the organizer of the enormously successful Conservative Political Action Conference. As I reported early last month, according to a staffer on the Herschel Walker campaign in a story reported to the Daily Beast, the homosexual assault incident occurred on October 19th in the staffers car while he was driving Mr. Schlapp back to his hotel from an evening out for drinks.

Read full story
4 comments
Palm Coast, FL

A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.

An unusual thing happened earlier this month, an Orca, known colloquially as a ‘killer whale’ was found in Palm Coast, Florida. Orcas are not commonly found off the coast of the Southeast United States. The last recorded stranding in the region was in Okaloosa County, Florida in 1956.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

New Texas ‘Border Czar’ Aims to Make Texas ‘Least Desirable Place’ for Immigration, Costing Texans Billions.

Texas continues to build a US-Mexico border wall with leftover panels from Trump’s failed efforts. A total of $1 billion in state tax dollars has since been set aside for the Texas border wall, and the state has received $55.2 million in donations, enough for one mile.

Read full story
803 comments
Florida State

Opinion: DeSantis is Ruining Florida’s Public Colleges.

DeSantis has set out to ruin Florida's public colleges is the subject of an article appearing in The Atlantic this week, titled, Florida’s Soviet Commissars. Referencing in part an editorial from The New York Times,The Atlantic reports that DeSantis’s goal is to save the institutions, and one assumes the students, from ‘ideologically progressive’ viewpoints and rebuild them.

Read full story
156 comments

Clinton, Obama Among Most Intelligent Presidents – Trump and Biden Have Different Qualities.

Presidential historian explains who America’s smartest and dumbest Presidents were. The director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, Barbara Perry, has some things to say about US Presidents and their intelligence levels. Her opinions are based, in part, on a 2006 study by psychologist Dean Simonton published by the International Society of Political Psychology.

Read full story
994 comments

Attack on Paul Pelosi Results in Elon Musk Apologizing, Shouldn’t Tucker Carlson Also?

Paul Pelosi, husband to then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in his home early on the morning of Oct. 28th. It didn't take long for the conspiracy theories to start on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show and via Twitter. According to them and the most popular conspiracies, Paul Pelosi had invited a male escort into his home, for a ‘gay sex tryst.’ According to the 'right' leaning news outlet, 'The Street', Musk promoted fake news and conspiracy theory linked to violent attack on Paul Pelosi.

Read full story
8 comments

Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.

Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.

Read full story
2739 comments
Florida State

Top News about the End of Freedom, a Golden Statue, Trump’s Woes and a Historical Sail Boat with a Mission.

This Past Week's 5 Most Popular News Stories:. Though the Governor of Florida claims that Florida is freedom’s vanguard, many suggest he is limiting free speech and free education.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy