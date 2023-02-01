Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.

Donald Trump and Family Photo by Public Use

The New York Attorney General’s office is seeking the sanctions against Donald Trump, his children and organization managers Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka plus the Trump Organization and their attorneys, including Alina Habba, accusing them of making "demonstrably false" denials in response to the state's civil fraud lawsuit.

Trump and his attorney Habba were just fined nearly $1m by a Federal judge in Florida for filing a lawsuit that was “completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose,” according to the judge.

Since the Florida loss and fine, Trump and his attorneys have been dropping their own lawsuits against various people and organizations as fast as possible, purportedly to avoid similar fines in these other cases.

Now the NY Attorney General is saying that Trump and team have made opposing statements in various depositions, often contradicting themselves under oath. The filing says, in part, “they propound affirmative defenses that have been repeatedly rejected by this Court as frivolous and without merit,” and that "a cursory review of the [filings] reveals that a number of the denials are demonstrably false and actually contradict sworn statements by the Defendants in other proceedings."

In the NY lawsuit brought by the Attorney General, Trump and team is accused of knowingly misrepresenting his net worth to obtain loans, provided ‘misleading’ financial statements and other misconduct.

The civil lawsuit filed in September, accused the Trump parties of undervaluing assets for tax purposes and inflating Trump's net worth and seeking a $250 million judgment. The former president's children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are also named in the original suit.