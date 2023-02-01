Another Top Conservative With Ties to Trump Sued for Sexual Assault - by a Man This Time.

Schlapp with Trump at CPAC Photo by Public Use

Matt Schlapp is the head of the American Conservative Union and the organizer of the enormously successful Conservative Political Action Conference.

As I reported early last month, according to a staffer on the Herschel Walker campaign in a story reported to the Daily Beast, the homosexual assault incident occurred on October 19th in the staffers car while he was driving Mr. Schlapp back to his hotel from an evening out for drinks.

The male staffer accused Schlapp of sustained, unwanted, and unsolicited sexual contact. The staffer, who is still choosing to remain anonymous, but has been identified by other Republican operatives, explained he was aware of the "power dynamic" as Schlapp is one of the most famous figures in national conservative politics. The staffer told The Daily Beast, "It was a public space, and I was thinking that he got the hint. I did not want to embarrass him. But it escalated."

The staffer said he told the Walker campaign the next morning about what happened and felt “nothing but support” from campaign officials. The Walker campaign “confirmed the details of the campaign’s involvement as the staffer described it, noting the campaign initiated a meeting between the staffer and legal counsel”.

The victim since filed a lawsuit against Schlapp for $10 million dollars. He and his attorneys have also added a second lawsuit alleging defamation by Republican operative Caroline Wren, who worked on Kari Lake's campaign after Wren identified the accuser in multiple tweets calling him a "habitual liar."

Schlapp’s attorney told The Daily Beast in a statement that “the attack is false, and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response.”

Both the staffer and Schlapp are married. Schlapp’s wife Mercedes has served in two presidential administrations. First, as director of specialty media under George W Bush, and second, as White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump administration from September 2017 to July 2019.