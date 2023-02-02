Opinion: DeSantis is Ruining Florida’s Public Colleges.

College Campus Photo by Photo Compilation

DeSantis has set out to ruin Florida's public colleges is the subject of an article appearing in The Atlantic this week, titled, Florida’s Soviet Commissars. Referencing in part an editorial from The New York Times, The Atlantic reports that DeSantis’s goal is to save the institutions, and one assumes the students, from ‘ideologically progressive’ viewpoints and rebuild them.

DeSantis appointed several new board members which as governor is his right. The problems noted with these is they are from outside Florida, and not all have any actual experience in higher education.

One new board member appointed to oversee the New College of Florida, considered the most liberal college in the state, was Christopher Rufo.

In a tweet to a Harvard professor, Rufo commented, his "goal was constitutionally-mandated democratic governance, to correct the ideological corruption of public universities.” Rufo’s stated goal is to transform this liberal institution into “an alternative for conservative families in the state of Florida,” like Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in Michigan, where Rufo most recently served as a professor.

The Atlantic believes the 'American Right' is now seized with a hostility toward higher education that is driven by cultural resentment. Those like Rufo are the ‘self-imagined champions of a new freedom’ and ‘are every bit as dogmatic as the supposed leftist authoritarians they think they’re opposing.’

Elections have consequences. If the people of Florida, through their electoral choices, want to wreck one of their own colleges, it is within the state’s legitimate power to do so. In fact, Florida could decide tomorrow to amend its own constitution and abolish state universities and public libraries entirely.

The funny thing is, all of these supposed ‘non-elites’ like DeSantis, Rufo, Cruz, Hawley and all their ilk hail from the major universities of the coasts like Harvard, Georgetown, Yale, Stanford, and Princeton.

The Atlantic calls it the ‘Sovietization’ of higher education. I call it a ploy intended only to help DeSantis in his bid for the 2024 presidential elections, by trying to show the ‘regular people’ he is with them and like them, and will oppose the so-called ‘liberal agenda’ wherever it is found.