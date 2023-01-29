Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Graham at Trump RallyPhoto byPublic Use

Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.

“Evangelist Franklin Graham did everything he could to support Trump's deadly presidency,” the petition says in part referring to the deaths during the Capitol Riots.

Now last week, joining others in Evangelical circles, Graham has announced he will not support Trump for the 2024 primary.

Franklin Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the Samaritan's Purse, previously supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, but this time says, "I'm just not going to get involved in supporting this one over that one," he told CBS News. "Let's just let the people decide. And when the dust is settled, I'll make a decision on that point."

As I reported in November, at least three other Evangelical Leaders had announced they no longer supported Trump.

Televangelist James Robison, the president of the Christian group Life Outreach International, and former spiritual advisor to President Trump; another member of President Trump’s former evangelical advisory group, Texas author and Christian Zionist activist Mike Evans; and Washington Times columnist Everett Piper all have pulled their support of Trump.

Has Graham finally woke up and realized Trump is a charlatan or is he merely reacting to the possible loss of his income and status as president of Samaritan’s Purse and his father’s once great organization?

Matthew is a freelance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

