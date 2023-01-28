Top News about the End of Freedom, a Golden Statue, Trump’s Woes and a Historical Sail Boat with a Mission.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OF0N3_0kUTbNXM00
This Week's Top 5Photo byPhoto Compilation

This Past Week's 5 Most Popular News Stories:

#5 Is Ron DeSantis taking away Freedom?

Though the Governor of Florida claims that Florida is freedom’s vanguard, many suggest he is limiting free speech and free education.

Now, DeSantis has blocked the College Board from testing a pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) curriculum in the state…

– Read the Story Here.

#4 Has Elon Musk been blocking Twitter users he doesn’t agree with, though he claims he doesn’t?

After permanently banning the popular bot account that tracked his plane and several reporter’s accounts, George Santos also found himself blocked from Twitter this week.

-Read the Story Here.

#3 Is this Golden Statue representative of Demonic Influence or just the Power of Women, as the artist claims?

Now on the roof of a NYC Courthouse, this statue titled “NOW” by the artist, is adorned with golden braids curling off of both sides of her head with tentacled arms spread wide.

FOX News called It a monstrosity and Satanic looking.

-Read Story Here.

#2 Donald Trump is Feuding with a female journalist… but that’s nothing new.

Former President Donald Trump has a long history of insulting women, especially those he perceives to be women of power and intelligence, or whom he just doesn’t like or feels threatened by and true to form…

-Read Story Here.

#1 Fearing more heavy fines, Trump is dropping lawsuits as fast as possible, has he finally been slapped down?

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda.

He and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged. Now Trump’s team has dropped at least seven more suits.

-Read Story Here.

Just for Fun:

Historical 1950’s anti-war ship ‘Golden Rule’ on Grand Tour.

The reborn 39-ft Angelman-Davies gaff-rigged ketch, Golden Rule is sailing once more, to show that nuclear abolition is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.

-Read Story Here.

# Top News# News Recap# Top 5# Golden Statue# DeSantis and Trump and Musk

Comments / 0

Published by

Matthew is a freelance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
11K followers

