Top News about the End of Freedom, a Golden Statue, Trump’s Woes and a Historical Sail Boat with a Mission.

This Week's Top 5 Photo by Photo Compilation

This Past Week's 5 Most Popular News Stories:

#5 Is Ron DeSantis taking away Freedom?

Though the Governor of Florida claims that Florida is freedom’s vanguard, many suggest he is limiting free speech and free education.

Now, DeSantis has blocked the College Board from testing a pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) curriculum in the state…

– Read the Story Here.

#4 Has Elon Musk been blocking Twitter users he doesn’t agree with, though he claims he doesn’t?

After permanently banning the popular bot account that tracked his plane and several reporter’s accounts, George Santos also found himself blocked from Twitter this week.

-Read the Story Here.

#3 Is this Golden Statue representative of Demonic Influence or just the Power of Women, as the artist claims?

Now on the roof of a NYC Courthouse, this statue titled “NOW” by the artist, is adorned with golden braids curling off of both sides of her head with tentacled arms spread wide.

FOX News called It a monstrosity and Satanic looking.

-Read Story Here.

#2 Donald Trump is Feuding with a female journalist… but that’s nothing new.

Former President Donald Trump has a long history of insulting women, especially those he perceives to be women of power and intelligence, or whom he just doesn’t like or feels threatened by and true to form…

-Read Story Here.

#1 Fearing more heavy fines, Trump is dropping lawsuits as fast as possible, has he finally been slapped down?

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda.

He and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged. Now Trump’s team has dropped at least seven more suits.

-Read Story Here.

Just for Fun:

Historical 1950’s anti-war ship ‘Golden Rule’ on Grand Tour.

The reborn 39-ft Angelman-Davies gaff-rigged ketch, Golden Rule is sailing once more, to show that nuclear abolition is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.

-Read Story Here.

The best way to read these and all the top NewsBreak stories is in the NewsBreak app!

Get it here.