Drag Queen Story Hour Now Has Competition with Pastor Story Hour.

Story Hour Photo by Public Use

Reading stories to kids is fun, until it becomes embroiled in a moral battleground of who should be allowed to do it.

Drag Queen Story Hour, hosted at many libraries nation-wide has become a flashpoint for Conservatives clutching their purses and loudly decrying the evil influence, who see it as the unnecessary promotion of homosexuality to children. One protestor was quoted as saying, "They're going to try to say that they're just trying to teach kids how to read. Everybody knows that's not what this is about. They're trying to teach children that there's nothing wrong to have two fathers instead of a mother and father."

The libraries see it differently. The ‘Director of Youth and Family Services’ at Brooklyn Public Library, said that "Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun and important program that celebrates diversity in the way that children may dress and act. It encourages children to look beyond gender stereotypes and embrace unfettered exploration of self."

But move over Drag Queens -a library in Massachusetts was recently forced to host a “Pastor Story Hour” – a not-so-subtle response to the popular and controversial "Drag Queen Story Hours" that have swept the country.

Speaking as a ‘True Christian’, the Pastor said, “The time has come for us to decide who will influence our children and shape the world around us… Will it be a group of rabid activists denying basic things like sex and gender, cheered on by a gaggle of middle-aged perverts twerking in sequined dresses in public libraries? Or, will pastors and men and women across this country stand up and combat the lies with the truth of the Word of God?”

During the event itself, the Pastor reportedly read the books “God Made Boys and Girls” and “Jesus and My Gender” to an audience of roughly 50 children and parents.

Not all Christians agree with this political Pastor. Numerous protesters showed up to express their disapproval. One resident described the Pastors prior online posts about the LGBTQ community as “full of hatred and bigotry.” Another person wrote on the Library’s Facebook page that allowing the Pastor to spread his message of hate was, "blatant discrimination, homophobia, bigotry, transphobia.”

The Pastor at Westminster United Congregational Church of Christ applauded the Drag Queen Story Hours, glad that her own granddaughter could attend. "Even though there's only one of me up here," began Rev. Andrea CastroLang, "there are other Christian churches that are friends and allies, and it really sucks to have to represent Christianity sometimes because we've done a lot of disservice. So I'm here to try and be a friendly face."

Who will be next to use these children to further a political and hateful agenda? KKK Story hour? 'Eugenics are Fun' Story hour?

I suspect Drag Queen Story hour is a lot more fun than Pastor Story Hour.