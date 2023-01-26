After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Giving Up

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.

The judge in the case wrote, “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start… Intended for a political purpose… completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose.”

Trump and his legal team are bailing out of other lawsuits as fast as the paperwork can be filed, now numbering seven.

Trump’s capitulations are seen as another moment of weakness for a man struggling to gain any traction for a 3rd run at the White House, and who may soon be indicted in Georgia in an election related criminal conspiracy.

On Thursday Trump's legal team pulled four Georgia lawsuits aimed at reversing his loss against Joe Biden in the Peach State. Among other things, the lawsuits made unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, software sabotage, and claimed scores of ineligible voters cast their ballots illegally in the presidential race.

The same day his Team also dropped a lawsuit in Michigan. According to court documents, the Trump campaign voluntarily dismissed the federal lawsuit on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the week, Trump dropped two lawsuits pending in Federal Court against the Manhattan DA. In one, Trump had sued James in a Florida state court in November, claiming that her probe was part of a “war of intimidation and harassment.” In another, Trump was appealing of the dismissal of a suit against James in New York federal court for the Northern District.

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

