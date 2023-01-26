Trump Georgia Indictment 'Imminent' and with Three Other On-going Investigations , It May be Just the First.

Donald Trump Photo by Public Use

Trump faces four separate criminal investigations, but no former U.S. President has ever before been indicted of a crime.

Donald Trump is used to controversy. In fact, he seems to revel in it. A pot-stirrer always with one goal in mind, to elevate himself and distort facts. He may very well be the most sued man in America, certainly he has had more lawsuits filed against him than any other U.S. president. According to the book, ”Plaintiff in Chief” he has been the target of at least 3,500 lawsuits.

Lawsuits aside, which until recently he always seems able to either settle quietly or wriggle out of, he is now the target of four separate and serious criminal investigations.

In Fulton County, Georgia a Special Grand Jury returned a verdict on whether or not Trump had attempted to over-throw Georgia’s official presidential vote count using intimidation. The Fulton County District Attorney is now expected to weigh the recommendations of the Special Grand Jury and may soon announce if she will file official charges against him, as early as January 24th.

The DOJ has been investigating the removal of classified docs which were found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. It’s not just that Trump removed documents, including classified material; as even a separate investigation is now launched against President Biden, it’s that he repeatedly defied requests to return them for more than a year and seems to have obstructed the government’s attempts to recover them.

The DOJ has also been investigation Donald Trump's role in the attempted steal of the 2020 Presidential election. Fake electors, the Justice Department mutiny, the January 6 riot, the pressure campaign against Mike Pence, and more, these were all pieces of the goal of keeping Trump in power. How culpable was Donald Trump in all of that? Very, it seems, if you believe the Jan 6th House Select Committee’s investigation.

In Manhattan, where the Trump Organization was just found guilty of tax fraud, the DA has been quietly pursuing other allegations, including claims that the company paid hush money to a porn actor who said she had sex with Trump. With the recent interview of Michael Cohen, that investigation is again showing signs of life.

Will Donald Trump be indicted in one or any of these criminal probes against him?

Some experts say yes, some say no.

According to attorney and former U.S. Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, citing Trump’s Truth Social posts, "He sounds desperate, he sounds scared, he sounds like he knows indictments are coming and there's nothing he can do to stop them," Kirschner said.