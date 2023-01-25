What is a ‘Bunny Boiler’ and why is George Santos Being Called One?

Bunny Boiler Photo by Photo Compilation

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) called out fellow GOP Rep Santos (R-NY) on Monday for being “nutty as a fruitcake” as well as a “bunny boiler.”

The expression 'bunny boiler' derives from the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. The phrase comes from the plot device whereby the jilted lover, in a fit of frenzied jealousy, boils her erstwhile lover's daughter's pet rabbit.

In popular use, it came to refer to someone unable to remain rational.

The phrase wasn't directly used in the film, as the epithet isn't used in the dialogue or in any of the advertising blurbs used to promote it. A clue as to why Kennedy may have used it to refer to Santos could be from an interview with the film's star Glenn Close, "There's nothing like portraying a psychopathic bunny-boiler to boost one's self-esteem," she told Ladies Home Journal.

Santos has been in the news daily and is being called a liar for the many falsehoods he perpetuated while running for Congress, and as a thief who allegedly stole money from a Veteran. So, is Kennedy using the phrase to actually call Santos a psychopath?

on Tuesday, GOP House Speaker McCarthy said at a press conference that the congressman will be ousted if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law.

My main concern over this exchange is Kennedy’s derogatory use of the term ‘nutty as a fruitcake’. I love fruitcake, the fruitier and nuttier the better. A well prepared fruitcake is one of the guilty pleasures of the Holiday Season, and while you can cook and eat rabbit anytime of the year, fruitcakes are special because of their scarce availability the remaining parts of the year.