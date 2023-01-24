The Veterans for Peace Anti-Nuclear Protest Vessel ‘Golden Rule’ Visits Florida.

Golden Rule Photo by Press Release Photo

The Golden Rule is a storied sailboat with a long history of antiwar protesting. It is a 39-ft Angelman-Davies gaff-rigged ketch and little sister to the Sea Witch design. First launched in in 1958 from California to Hawaii, it was sailed by Quakers toward the Marshall Islands to try to stop nuclear bomb tests.

The reborn Golden Rule is sailing once more, to show that nuclear abolition is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.

The Golden Rule sailed to the Marshall Islands, Guam, Okinawa, Korea and Japan, returning to San Francisco Bay in the Fall 0f 2021.

Six people, including several members of Veterans For Peace, sailed the Golden Rule to Cuba. For many years Veterans For Peace has been calling for an end to the US blockade of Cuba. Now some in the US are calling for at least a temporary suspension of the blockade, to allow Cuba to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, which destroyed as many as 10,000 homes in the western province of Pinar del Rio.

The boat and crew carried humanitarian aid and delivered it to Pinar del Rio. “We also witnessed the economic suffering that is being caused by the cruel 60-year US blockade of Cuba, and we will now be telling people about this wherever the Golden Rule sails,” said the captain.

Last week the ship made its way from Cuba to Miami and will proceed up Florida’s East Coast to Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. The Golden Rule’s schedule is as follows:

Fort Pierce, FL: 1/26 - 1/27.

Palm Bay, FL: 1/27 - 1/28.

Titusville, FL: 1/28 - 1/29.

New Smyrna, FL: 1/29 - 1/31.

St Augustine, FL: 1/31 - 2/02.

Jacksonville, FL: 2/2 – 2/7.

It can be viewed by making a prior arrangement at 206-992-6364.