The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.

CMC Header Photo by Facebook Public Photo

This isn’t the Black Panthers and Gainesville isn’t Harlem, but the Civic Media Center shares at least a couple of goals with the now infamous non-violent group.

The Civic Media Center (CMC) describes itself as an alternative library, reading room and info shop. The CMC is a community-based nonprofit that serves as a resource for progressive grassroots organizing, activism, and public awareness in Gainesville. It was founded in 1993.

The non-profit CMC hosts shows, reading groups, community organizing, and open library hours.

With everything from a weekly free market to poetry readings, book groups, prisoner advocacy and live music shows, the CMC is a place where a community of like- and fair-minded folks come together to discuss, organize and activate, while also enjoying social and political gatherings.

Like the Panthers, those involved with the CMC believe in the power to determine the destiny of their own minority communities, be that Black, LGBTQ or Women. As the Black Panthers also did good in the community, providing free breakfast for children, legal aid, and adult education, so the members of the CMC provide necessities to those underserved and homeless populations of Gainesville.

The CMC is also home to the Stetson Kennedy Library, a repository of 15,000 books, journals, newspapers, and magazines by independent, non-corporate media. Members can check items out of the library for free.

Every day in Florida it seems we move closer to an authoritarian type of rule. Organizations like the Civic Media Center become that much more important for the organizing and political activities they host in their pursuit of equality and freedom.

The Civic Medic Center is located at 433 S. Main St. in Gainesville, FL. They are open every other day from 2:00pm – 6:00 pm and often for special events. Except for a paid coordinator, CMC is run by volunteers.