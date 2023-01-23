Micanopy, FL

Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bj2YT_0kOC4HJD00
Micanopy, Fl.Photo byPublic Use Photo

You may recognize the small Florida town of Micanopy from being the setting for the movie, “Doc Hollywood’. In that movie an obvious Gay couple lived and worked among their peers with no issues.

Sadly, in Micanopy the reality does not match the fantasy.

Self-employed insurance agent and Micanopy Commissioner Mike Roberts has been accused of making derogatory comments about the sexuality and presence of an LGBTQ business owner and her wife.

When finally spoken about during a town meeting, even though it had never been added to the meeting’s agenda because, according to Town Administrator Owens, “This was not town business, so there was no reason to put it on the agenda,” Roberts claimed he was discriminated against because he is over-weight.

“You know the most discriminated person sitting in this room?... the fat people of this world,” apparently referring to his own size.

According to the women making the accusations, Roberts made the derogatory comments during a business exchange with a 3rd party. For weeks, they said, they had heard variations of the same story from about 30 people in the town of roughly 660.

This wasn’t the first time Roberts expressed his hatred toward LGBTQ people. Around 10 years ago, Roberts made various Facebook posts with statements like “being homosexual is a sin,” and “I just feel sorry for these people. A eternity in Hell is their reward.” The original post was removed.

The ladies say this isn’t the only time the town seems to have discriminated against them. Shortly after moving in, their landlord received a letter from the town commission deeming the Pride flag they’d displayed on their store as a zoning issue and requested its removal. Despite neighboring businesses flying American and “Police Lives Matter” flags. They complied with the ordinance.

The couple has since closed their main street business citing a concern for safety.

This story was first reported in The Independent Florida Alligator.

# Micanopy# LGBTQ# Hatred# Discrimination# Mike Roberts

