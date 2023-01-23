Proving Pets are People Too, Some Owners Make New Year's Resolutions for Them.

Pets are People Too Photo by Alvan Nee on Unsplash

Many feel the new year is a great time to reflect on the past 12 months and plan for the next. Some feel that they should make resolutions that revolutionize their lives. Even some more set those same types of resolutions for their pets.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults, who have a pet, revealed their top goals for their furry friend for the year – including getting more exercise and losing weight. Others want them to learn a new trick and bark less, while 18% are adamant about their pooch improving when walking off the leash.

Are pets any better at meeting those resolutions any better than their humans?

I'm not sure there is a scientific way to know, but apparently setting resolutions for a pet friend and working alongside them to achieve it makes it more likely the human will achieve their own goals. The study found 85% of those who have set their furry friend a goal, think it’s likely they will stick to their resolution better.

Throwing in some encouraging advice, the University of Miami’s Counseling Outreach Peer Education (COPE) program advises to “Block time out of your days to reflect on your failures and the lessons you learned from them. Also, try to encourage positive self-talk while pursuing your goals.”

It also never hurts to engage in positive pet talk.

According to Scientific American, though the companionship of our best furry friends may seem best suited for leisure time, new research found that having one's dog or cat around—or even just in mind—helps people generate more goals, feel more confident about achieving those objectives and handle stress better.