“The Fight for Abortion Rights Isn’t Over.” -President Joe Biden

Sunday January 22nd was the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed that “The fight for abortion rights isn’t over,” writing on twitter.

“Instead, MAGA Republican officials” — supporters of former President Donald Trump, with his Make America Great Again slogan — “are waging a war on women’s right to make their own health care decisions.”

Biden added: “I haven’t stopped fighting to protect women’s reproductive rights — and I never will.” He also tweeted, "a woman's right to choose is non-negotiable", and he called on Congress to pass legislation codifying the abortion rights laid out in the Roe case. "Now, it’s time for Congress to pass legislation codifying the protections of Roe," he tweeted.

In a speech in Tallahassee, Florida Vice President Kamala Harris said, "How dare they?" She assailed recent abortion-limiting laws passed by "extremists, including in states like Florida," adding: "We will not back down."

Florida, for example, whose Republican governor Ron DeSantis is considered a MAGA darling, now bans abortions after 15 weeks, with no exceptions for incest or rape.

One in three American women now live in a state that has imposed severe restrictions on abortion, according to Planned Parenthood.

McGill Johnson, the president of that group said, "While what's happening to patients and providers is devastating, our movement is recharging. Rain or shine, we will show up and keep fighting. Every. Single. Day."

With Republicans now in control of the House, new federal legislation in either direction seems unlikely, so it is up to the States to decide the issue for themselves, for now.