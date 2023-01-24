Almost 40 Mass Shootings in 2023 -Is Lack of Gun Industry Accountability a Factor?

Gun Victim Advocate Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Even in a state like California that has strong gun laws, perpetrators are still able to obtain weapons of mass shootings.

This past weekend saw another mass shooting in the U.S. One of 39 in the last three weeks.

For currently unknown reasons as of this writing, a 73-year-old man opened fire on a Lunar New Year celebration in California killing 10 and wounding 10 more. He allegedly tried to hit a 2nd location as well but was stopped.

Those in favor of stronger gun laws and bans on assault-type weapons point to these statistics and clamor for legislatures and Congress to do more. But do new laws and bans actually help?

Illinois just joined eight other states, including California in implementing bans on certain types of weapons. California’s strong gun laws did not help in this case, in fact one of the last two major shooting incidents before this occurred in New York a state with stronger than average gun laws and restrictions on certain types of weapons. A new law has been proposed in Colorado also.

Whether you are a fan of these types of actions by lawmakers or not, the question remains, do they help curb mass violence?

Its pretty clear that the answer is not always, but there is a reason or that.

According to Everytown.org, a site that monitors the gun industry and issues says, “Every day, more than 110 people are shot and killed in the United States, but the gun industry plays by a special set of rules that allows it to avoid responsibility and endanger public safety.”

“Firearms are not regulated like other consumer products. The laws regulating how guns may be sold are outdated, and members of the gun industry that skirt the law enjoy special legal protection. Guns are not required to have safety features that are shown to reduce unintentional shootings and theft. Information is hidden from the public on which gun dealers supply firearms recovered in crime. Gun dealers are rarely inspected or held accountable even though violations are common. Gun manufacturers and sellers that skirt the law have a unique, broad immunity from legal accountability.”

Though certainly the gun industry and the NRA play a major part in the gun violence in this country, the lack of the types of Federal laws that could help curb this violence and the patchwork of state laws also contribute to it.

When a person can go to a neighboring state, some gun shows or a yard sale and purchase a weapon that would otherwise be banned to them for whatever reason, no one is totally safe no matter how strong the laws and how many bans one’s own state may have.

There are solutions though, and holding the gun industry accountable is a big step in the correct direction.