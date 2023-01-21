Opinion: DeSantis’ Florida is Where Freedom Goes to Die.

Ron DeSantis Photo by (public use)

“While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard.” - Ron DeSantis

DeSantis is again in the news for restricting what can be taught in its public schools and universities.

First it was restricting educators from speaking about gender-issues in the classroom – even if, God-forbid, the teacher is in a same-sex marriage or the student’s parents happen to be. No mentioning your student’s two mommies or your partner in the classroom. No books about gender-issues or questions, even those specifically written for young children, allowed on the shelves of the library or in the classroom. We should just pretend those types of people and relationships don’t exist.

Amid record teacher shortages in Florida, one teacher was quoted as saying, “I cannot fathom being in a classroom where I cannot support my kids to the fullest of my ability because there are now laws that tell me what I can and cannot do to support my kids.”

Then DeSantis specifically banned educators from teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in K-12 classrooms—even though CRT isn't part of the state's public-school curriculum anyway. The state's Department of Education (DOE) rejected a total of 54 out of 132 math textbooks over alleged references to CRT. Yes, Math.

In addition to math textbooks, there are over 200 books that have been banned from Florida schools.

He also attempted to ban CRT and Diversity Training in private corporations and state colleges, but a federal judge stepped up and said the law was a “positively dystopian” encroachment on academic freedom by limiting teachings to state-approved viewpoints. In fact, the judge wrote that if college professors are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, “then democracy will die in darkness.”

Now, DeSantis has blocked the College Board from testing a pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) curriculum in the state, because his “Stop Woke” act essentially prohibits instruction on race relations or diversity.

According to RollingStone Magazine, DeSantis has centered his administration around governance through culture war grievances. The governor is reshaping Florida education in the image of the far right, recently announcing a plan to forcibly overhaul the New College of Florida, and transform it into a conservative institution.

He doesn’t stop with just education. When Disney exercised their freedom of speech and spoke out against some of what DeSantis was doing, they were punitively punished by the Governor for doing so.

Ron, here is something you apparently don’t understand - freedom is a two-way street.

Freedom gives everyone the same rights and same responsibilities. Legislating against something in favor of one group is not promoting freedom for everyone, it is taking freedom away from the majority.

Ron DeSantis is acting more like a Fascist than the freedom lover he claims to be.