News About a Costly Judgement, Rude Congresspersons, Greenspace and ...now Soylent Green?

#5 Do liberal cities burn fetuses to power their streetlamps and homes? According to this one Congressional Witness they do:

Like any good fictional theater, the House GOP got to hear testimony during a Congressional hearing on abortion access.

One witness claimed that aborted fetuses were powering Baltimore and D.C. streetlights. The witness, Catherine Glenn Foster, serves as President & CEO of Americans United for Life.

#4 Was former president Trump responsible for the Jan. 6th Insurrection? According to this Federal Judge, yes:

The Federal Judge said that the woman, "followed then-President Trump’s instructions" in breaking the law. In the decision, the judge also wrote that “heeding the call of former President Trump…

#3 Should Congresspersons act respectful, courteous, and classy? These two don’t think so:

Last month, Zelensky made a surprise visit to Washington D.C. to address Congress to ask for more aid. During the speech two Republicans, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, refused to stand and applaud while the rest of congress did.

#2 During your deposition for rape charges, who would say nasty things about the accuser:

The unsealed testimony reveals that Trump, under oath, repeatedly insulted Carroll during the deposition, calling her a "nut job," "liar" and "mentally sick," and suggested that she had enjoyed being sexually assaulted…

#1 How much does it cost to bring a frivolous lawsuit? A million bucks…

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda.

He and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.

Just for Fun:

Greenspace in cities is growing. Look at this one Florida city-

Greenspace in cities is vital to our overall health. Our mind, body & soul has an absolute requirement for us to connect with nature.

