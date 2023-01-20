Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.

City Street Light Photo by Nicola Fioravanti on Unsplash

The House GOP majority voted last week on measures aimed at emphasizing its opposition to abortion, including a rules package that will fast-track consideration of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion.

It would also build on a bipartisan 2002 federal law that protects an infant born during a failed abortion and requires that the infant receive medically appropriate care, misleadingly titled “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” it threatens medical providers with up to five years in prison if they don’t attempt to resuscitate babies allegedly “born alive” after attempted abortions, even if the abortion was performed due to lethal fetal abnormalities.

Like any good fictional theater, the House GOP got to hear testimony during a Congressional hearing on abortion access.

One witness claimed that aborted fetuses were powering Baltimore and D.C. streetlights. The witness, Catherine Glenn Foster, serves as President & CEO of Americans United for Life.

During the hearing, Foster said, “In places like Washington D.C.,” [fetuses are] “burned to power the lights of the city’s homes and street.” She was repeating an earlier debunked conspiracy theory perpetrated by a pro-life activist who had been found hiding fetuses inside her home in Washington, D.C. in preparation for blessing and burying them. The remains were discovered when nine activists were indicted for storming into a D.C. medical facility to shut it down.

Some people are concerned that the GOP seems to swallow hook, line, and sinker any conspiracy theory, no matter how outrageous, comes along as long as it supports their positions.

“As their actual political views become harder to defend on the merits, Republicans increasingly embrace conspiracy theories and urban legends to justify the unjustifiable,” warns journalist Amanda Marcotte.

Just to be crystal clear, cities do not burn fetuses to power street lights.