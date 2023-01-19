Connecticut Teens Could get Vaccinated on Their Own.

Man after Vaccine Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Sometimes kids are smarter than their parents.

At least that must be what Connecticut Democratic state Rep. Kevin Ryan was thinking when he introduced legislation that would allow children 12 years of age and older to receive a vaccination without the consent of a parent or guardian.

Each year vaccines prevent more than 3 million childhood deaths worldwide from diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and measles, smallpox and other nasty diseases.

Vaccines are dogged by problems of perception, sometimes due to the plethora of un-scientific information available about them.

For some vaccines, such as for smallpox, Anti-vaxxers believe there’s a connection between vaccination and autism, as well as other brain disorders, and are concerned about long term side effects, despite there being no scientific evidence supporting that theory.

Not getting their children vaccinated is an issue for everyone and maybe this is what Rep. Ryan was thinking when he introduced his controversial legislation. The gradual chipping away at “community immunity” means that outbreaks could once again become routine and disastrous.

“The reduced number of children being vaccinated in the U.S. isn’t just a problem for those children,” said Author S. Jay Olshansky, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health. “It’s a problem for the country because it lowers herd immunity.”

Some believe vaccinations are a human-rights violation. As far back as 2013, 87% of pediatricians were asked by at least one parent in their practice to adjust their child’s immunization schedule.

According to one Anti-vaxxer, “They do not immediately save a life or treat an existing illness. They are an optional, experimental product based on an unproven theory. Informed, consenting adults can choose to take them if they want. But it’s medical malpractice to force them onto non-consenting children.”

The first step to improve vaccine uptake is to address the fear that prevents it. The number and complexity of vaccines have grown, and with that so has confusion and misperception. In an age of self-publishing and alternative facts, anyone can go down the rabbit hole of the internet and grasp onto the bits of information that fits into other aspects of their belief system. One only needs a few seconds with Google to see thousands of opinions about the Covid vaccines, for example.

Those who believe in the overwhelmingly debunked theories of vaccines remain in the minority. According to the CDC, in the United States, 95% of children in kindergarten have had vaccines for preventable diseases, including two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.