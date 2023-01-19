Roe v. Wade May be Gone, but the March for 'a Culture of Life' Continues.

Pro-Life March Photo by Tessa Rampersad on Unsplash

50 years after the decision established a woman's right to have an abortion without undue restrictive interference from the government, and the first since that decision was over-turned, pro-life Americans from across the country are planning to attend what calls itself the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world — on Friday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision to end a woman’s right to an abortion, 12 Republican-governed states have implemented bans, and several others seek to do the same. However, Abortion opponents were defeated in votes on ballot measures in Kansas, Michigan, and Kentucky and state courts have blocked several bans from taking effect.

With Roe v. Wade now over-turned why is the March still happening? Apparently, its for ‘a culture of life’, according to the website. “The goal of the national March for Life is to not only change laws at the state and federal level but to change the culture to ultimately make abortion unthinkable. With the role of the states being more important, we are also growing a strong state march for life initiative quickly; however, we will continue to march every January at the national level until a culture of life is restored.”

The keynote speakers include Jesus (actor Jonathan Roumie), and former NFL coach Tony Dungy. Along with these stellar voices will be Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who won the Dobbs Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise; Rep. Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey and co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus; and Connecticut state Rep. Treneé McGhee.