We are Learning a lot About George Santos - but Stealing from a Veteran and his Dying Service Dog?

Disabled Veteran: George Santos Took $3K From Dying Dog's GoFundMe.

"George Santos is the son of immigrants, who was born and raised in Jackson Heights, Queens. Both his mother and father are immigrants to the United States from Brazil. They came to the US in search of the American dream. Today George lives that dream based on the foundations of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" at least according to his official Congressional page.

The problem with George is how do we know if anything he says is the truth? Santos was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from NY's 3rd district. Since the election the news has been full of reports of his lies, misrepresentations and scams.

Homeless, disabled Veteran Richard Osthoff is accusing Santos, who was using the alias Anthony Devolder of stealing $3000 from a gofundme page set up to pay for his service dog's surgery to correct a life-threatening stomach tumor. Devolder set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for the animal and once it hit its goal of $3,000, he closed and deleted the fundraising page and became hard to reach before he disappeared altogether, Osthoff said.

Osthoff and another New Jersey veteran, retired police Sgt. Michael Boll, who tried to intervene to help Osthoff in 2016, said that Santos closed the GoFundMe he had set up for the service dog after it raised $3,000 on social media and disappeared.

The dog died.

The Navy vet never saw a penny of the donations and his beloved service dog died on Jan. 15, 2017.

“Little girl never left my side in 10 years,” Osthoff told Patch News. “I went through two bouts of seriously considering suicide, but thinking about leaving her without me saved my life. I loved that dog so much, I inhaled her last breaths when I had her euthanized.”

Another woman has also come forward with a similar story about George Santos.