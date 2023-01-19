DeSantis Joins Trump and Jesus as a Star in Children's Comics.

Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis Photo by Marketing Photo

“The Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis,” an illustrated child-friendly propaganda pro-DeSantis book has been published by none other than former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. According to the blog ‘National Zero,’ it’s a rare and prestigious honor for the Napoleonic Florida Governor, as so far only Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the only other living politicians to be given their own illustrated junior Huckabooks.

Huckabee has been hawking right-wing children’s books, including one that lavishes praise on Trump, one that pushes the notion that the United States is a Christian nation, a series of Bible-based books, and that all-time favorite, “The Kids Guide to the Coronavirus.”

The books only cost $1 (plus shipping and handling), but buyer beware because purchasers across the country described a bait-and-switch scheme that they said duped them into signing up for $20-per-month subscriptions without their knowledge. The un-witting subscribers complained to the Better Business Bureau that they were not allowed to cancel their subscriptions.

According to a HuffPost article published in 2020, Other Huckabee-affiliated firms have also deployed similar tactics to quietly hit customers with additional fees. After ordering a booklet from Barton Publishing that Huckabee advertised for $19.97, New York Times reporter Trip Gabriel reported that he “found a $120.08 charge to his Visa card, which included a $67 coaching video that was not ordered.”

Huckabee’s “The Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis” appears to offer a glowing take on the Florida governor, a potential 2024 rival to Trump who is already beating the former president in some polls. Now that Huckabee is touting DeSantis over Trump, will he release a new edition of his 'The Kids Guide to Donald Trump?"