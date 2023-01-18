In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.

Capitol on Jan 6th Photo by File Photo

A California woman who filmed herself on Jan. 6th storming the Capitol with the mob of pro-Trump supporters, was found guilty on charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

The Federal Judge said that the woman, "followed then-President Trump’s instructions" in breaking the law. In the decision, the judge also wrote that “heeding the call of former President Trump, she [the defendant] continued onwards to 'stop the steal.' Beyond a reasonable doubt, [the defendant] knew on January 6, 2021, that her actions at the Capitol were unlawful.”

Investigators used cell phone tower data to identify [the defendant] as one of hundreds of people present at the insurrection in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent. They then compared videos she posted to social media with surveillance footage recorded during the riot to confirm she was there, according to The Orange County Register.

the House Jan. 6 select committee's final report, alleges that Trump engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election." According to the report, “The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

Other Jan. 6 defendants have also blamed Trump and accused him of giving "presidential orders" to attack the Capitol.

In the report, the House select committee is urging Congress to consider barring Trump and other people involved in the insurrection from holding public office, citing the 14th Amendment.

A recently concluded grand-jury investigation in Georgia handed over to the Fulton County District Attorney may be made public later this month. The DA there is weighing the recommendations of the special grand jury who had interviewed dozens of witnesses including Brian Kemp, Lindsey Graham and Rudy Guliani as she considers empaneling a criminal grand jury to file charges against Trump in the case.