Saudis Investigated for Their Financial Ties to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and bin Salman Photo by Public Use

Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice and Congress to investigate “the disturbing facts and circumstances surrounding payments by Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), via its wholly-owned LIV Golf company, to businesses owned by former President Donald Trump.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) has absolute and final decision-making control over the Public Investment Fund.

The fund has paid Trump-owned golf resorts millions of dollars to hold its events there, and former President Trump has publicly championed the new league, made prominent appearances at its events, and urged PGA players to sign on with LIV Golf, according to Sarah Leah Whitson, Executive Director of DAWN.

It was also reported that The Saudis invested billions of dollars with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, signed a licensing deal with Donald Trump to develop a massive $1.6 billion hotel and golf project in Oman, and reportedly invested $1 billion with Trump's former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Senator Warren announced she would begin an investigation into conflict-of-interest breaches and ethics law violations that bar solicitation of foreign government officials while in office.

Whitson says the investigation should include a thorough examination of the terms of any payments, and what promises, and services were and will be delivered in exchange for these payments, to determine if U.S. federal laws and ethics rules restricting conflicts of interest, lobbying disclosures, and corruption have been breached.

DAWN is also asking that “the U.S. Congress should also initiate efforts to pass legislation that would clearly and unequivocally prohibit all former senior government officials from working from, advising, doing business with, or soliciting foreign government officials or entities they control for at least five years from the end of their term.”

I reported late last year that there are also top retired U.S. Generals being paid by the Saudi Government for ‘consulting’.