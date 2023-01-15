Some Accuse the White House of Purposely Delaying Reports of Biden's 'Misplaced' Classified Docs.

Comer's Letter to the National Archives Photo by (Public Availability)

After Biden's lawyers reported they had found a 'small number' of classified documents in an office closet once used by the then Vice-president, which were immediately turned over to the National Archives, the Justice Department started reviewing the classified documents.

This first discovery and turn-over was on Nov. 2, 2022. The National Archives informed the Justice Department about the documents on Nov. 4, 2022.

The midterm elections took place on Nov. 8, 2022.

On Nov. 14, 2022: Garland assigns U.S. attorney John Lausch to look into whether a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the matter.

On Jan. 11, 2023: Biden's lawyers complete their search of Biden's personal residences and find one additional classified document in the president's personal library in Wilmington. The next day, Biden's lawyer informs Lausch that an additional classified document has been found. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, reveals publicly for the first time that documents were found in Biden's Wilmington garage and one document was found in an adjacent room.

Garland announces the same day that he has appointed Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in the Trump administration, to serve as 'Special Counsel' to investigate the matter.

Some Republicans are accusing the government agencies of purposely delaying the initial report of classified docs until after the mid-terms in Nov. 2022.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called the secrecy “troubling” and accused the Justice Department of covering up the find.

According to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), “They knew about this a week before the [midterm] election, maybe the American people should have known that.”

And Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said on Twitter, “Classified documents were found at Joe Biden’s think tank before the midterms, why are we just finding out now?”

