Pentagon Releases UFO Report Listing 510 Confirmed Sightings of Unknown Origin.

Area 51 Photo by Oliver Pacas on Unsplash

The Pentagon, Military Pilots and the American Intelligence Agencies have been working together under the umbrella of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, solely focused on receiving and analyzing all of those reports of unidentified phenomena.

The report was ordered by Congress as part of broader intelligence legislation signed by former President Donald Trump. Florida's Senator Marco Rubio was pivotal in commissioning it.

Many of the sightings which have been reported by military pilots, occur in restricted airspace. The Pentagon works with the intelligence agencies to further assess those incidents. The report details 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. The classified version of the report addresses how many of those objects were found near locations where nuclear power plants operate or nuclear weapons are stored.

NASA also has commissioned a team to study what it is calling unidentified aerial phenomena - or UAPs – more commonly known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs). NASA says unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere are of interest not only to science, but to both national security and air safety.

According to the report, the 510 objects include 366 new reports. The majority have been determined to exhibit "unremarkable characteristics," and could be characterized as unmanned aircraft systems, or balloon-like objects, the report said.

However, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office report released last week by the Pentagon concludes that defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of the mysterious flying objects observed.

A senior U.S. official, asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial explanations for the observations, said: "That's not the purpose of the task force, to evaluate any sort of search for extraterrestrial life... That's not what we were charged with doing."