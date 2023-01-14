Lawsuit Against DeSantis for Migrant Flight Stunt Moves Forward.

DeSantis Loses in Court Photo by Public Use

Advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrant asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane'. This political stunt has already resulted in two separate criminal probes being launched into DeSantis for his part in a possible criminal conspiracy to both allegedly kidnap and defraud.

On Friday, a judge in Tallahassee ruled that State Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami-Dade County’s legal challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ asylum-seeker airlifts will proceed to trial.

The suit alleges that DeSantis violated the Florida Constitution by using language in the annual state budget bill instead of through substantive law to earmark the $12 million DeSantis has pledged to spend to remove Migrants. It contends that part of this year’s budget used to pay for the flights violated the Florida Constitution because it created a new program and changed laws about issues such as contracting.

The question remains if DeSantis can be compelled to turn over the planning documents for the airlift. As I reported two weeks ago, Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety adviser, was closely involved in making the arrangements, using an alias, before the flight contract bid was published or awarded with the company Vertol, which he had represented while in private law practice.

Nicholas Meros, deputy general counsel for DeSantis, disputed during Friday’s hearing that the budget created a new program or changed state laws saying an immigration-enforcement law (SB 1808) passed last year allowed such flights and the budget details were “simply, ‘here’s how you spend the money.”

According to Mark Herron, attorney for Senator Pizzo, “The governor has said, ‘I intend to spend the entire $12 million,’ and the CFO has recently just said, ‘I am going to sign these checks because we are going to stick it to the federal government.’”