The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

MLK Jr. Civil Rights March Photo by History in HD on Unsplash

“The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday is a day of interracial and intercultural cooperation and sharing. No other day of the year brings so many peoples from different cultural backgrounds together in such a vibrant spirit of brother and sisterhood. Whether you are African American, Hispanic, or Native American, whether you are Caucasian or Asian-American, you are part of the great dream Martin Luther King, Jr. had for America. This is not a black holiday; it is a peoples’ holiday. And it is the young people of all races and religions who hold the keys to the fulfillment of his dream.” -Coretta Scott King

Thursday, January 12th 6:00PM - 7:30PM Pugh Hall Ocora A lecture by Dr. Randal Maurice Jelks "THE TIME IS NOW! MLK & DEMOCRATIC STEWARDSHIP."

Saturday, January 14th Check in begins at 9:00AM Reitz Union Ballroom Rev. Dr. martin Luther King Jr. 'Day of Service'. Join fellow UF student volunteers and our partnering community members for a day of reflection and service in the local Gainesville community. Learn about service opportunities in Gainesville, meet new people, build awareness of diverse social issues and communities, and experience the community first-hand. Breakfast will be served upon check in.

Monday January 16th 12:00PM - 5:00PM King Celebration Annual March and Parade. Parade Route: East University Avenue to Waldo Road, North to Citizens Field. Free Shuttle Bus Services provided by City of Gainesville from Citizens Field to Downtown Gainesville

Tuesday, January 17th 6:00PM-7:30PM Institute of Black Culture (IBC) Closing Ceremony Reception. Join us as we reflect on our celebration throughout the week and have our Service-Learning Trip participants share their experiences on volunteering with the Medici project and how we can continue Dr. King’s work in our local communities.