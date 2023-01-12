First-ever Unicorn License Issued by Los Angeles Animal Control Authorities.

Unicorn in the Wild Photo by Photo Compilation

Doesn't every child want their own pet unicorn? The problem is most municipalities prohibit the owning of even this type of livestock within city limits, until now.

A unicorn is a horse-like or goat-like creature with a single large, pointed, spiraling horn projecting from its forehead. It is usually an extremely wild woodland creature, a symbol of purity and grace, which can be captured only by a virgin. In encyclopedias, its horn was described as having the power to render poisoned water potable and to heal sickness.

An equine form of the unicorn was mentioned by the ancient Greeks in accounts of natural history by various writers. The Bible also describes an animal, the re'em, which some translations render as 'unicorn.'

Unicorn experts are unsure as to why there seems to be none in existence today, or at least why none allow themselves to be found.

Los Angeles animal control authorities recently issued a unicorn license to a young lady who dreams of capturing one for herself. The permit comes with a series of requirements for the care of the Unicorn, however.

Unicorn License Photo by LA Animal Control Facebook Page

Any unicorn kept in captivity must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth. Additionally, the permit also requires that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week.

Just in case Madeline is unable to find herself a real unicorn, the LA Animal Control Authority gifted her with a unicorn stuffed animal, with a heart-shaped pink license attached to its collar.