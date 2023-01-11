Not One, Not Two, but Three anti-Abortion Measures Slated for a Vote in the GOP House.

Abortion Rights Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.

Prior to the 2022 Midterm elections, Some Republican candidates toned down anti-abortion references in an apparent effort to distance themselves from the politically unpopular stance.

In 2019, Fox News said, “[a] victory for abortion rights or anti-abortion advocates could carry a heavy toll for their traditional political side.” And right they were. Republicans fared much worse in the mid-terms than was expected, thanks in large part to their anti-abortion stance.

So what have the Republicans learned on this issue about the will of the American majority? Very little, apparently.

The House GOP majority plans to vote this week on three measures aimed at emphasizing its opposition to abortion, including a rules package that will fast-track consideration of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion.

The package includes text that would fast-track consideration of a bill that would permanently block using federal funding for abortions.

It would also build on a bipartisan 2002 federal law that protects an infant born during a failed abortion and requires that the infant receive medically appropriate care, misleadingly titled “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” it threatens medical providers with up to five years in prison if they don’t attempt to resuscitate babies allegedly “born alive” after attempted abortions, even if the abortion was performed due to lethal fetal abnormalities.

The package also includes a resolution condemning recent attacks on anti-abortion groups and centers and churches.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini pressed House Republicans for including the priorities in the rules package, calling them “commonsense and compassionate,” but it seems she also is unable to read polls and the will of the American majority correctly when she said in a statement to CQ Roll Call prior to the vote, “each of these measures align with the values of the vast majority of Americans.”

Anti-abortion Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told reporters: “We learned nothing from the midterms if this is how we’re going to operate in the first week. Millions of women across the board were angry over overturning Roe v. Wade, what we’re doing this week is paying lip service to life. Nothing that we’re doing this week on protecting life is ever going to make it through the Senate.”