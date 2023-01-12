Opinion: To Protect Themselves, Republicans Move to ‘Emasculate’ the Office of Congressional Ethics.

OCE Photo by House of Representative Public Use

Ethics in government. To many people this sounds like an oxymoron. Does anyone trust politicians? But many, myself included, believe our elected representatives should be held to a higher standard, or at least the same standard as everyone else.

Take the case of George Santos, for example. Recently elected to the House from NY, it turns out he may have lied quite a bit about his past, his experience, and his personal history. If you or I did that to obtain a job we’d quickly find ourselves unemployed.

Calls are mounting for both ethics and criminal investigations of Republican Rep. George Santos, though not from House Republican leadership. In fact, the House Republicans are taking historic measures to gut the power and efficacy of the Office of Congressional Ethics. The proposed rules package would effectively oust Democrats from the committee and make it almost impossible to hire, leaving it unable to function.

Why would Republicans do this to the Office of Congressional Ethics?

Part of the reason may be that several members including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican Speaker of the House, faces a possible probe, as do other House Republicans, for not complying with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 select committee.

Experts say the Office of Congressional Ethics is vital. Vital to ensuring that the public has confidence in the integrity of Congress, that members of Congress are held accountable, and that corruption is kept out of the halls of power.

Issue one, an ethics focus group says that the proposal by incoming GOP House leadership to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics is a shameful and cynical move that must be vigorously opposed.