New Guidelines: Fat Kids Should be Given Drugs and Surgery Early to Avoid Health Issues.

Over-weight Boy Photo by (ShutterStock)

The American Academy of Pediatrics' guideline suggests that kids struggling with obesity should be evaluated and offered intensive treatment options earlier.

The new guidelines, the first released in 15 years by the American Academy of Pediatrics, indicates that childhood obesity should be treated early with aggressive treatments, including anti-obesity drugs and weight-loss surgery.

Obesity in kids can cause serious short and long-term health problems, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and depression. There are more than 14 million kids and teens considered ‘obese’ in America.

The new guidelines direct at which ages kids and teens can be offered medical treatments such as weight-loss medication and surgery — in addition to exercise, dieting, and other behavioral or lifestyle interventions, said Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, co-author of the guideline and director of the Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

The new guidelines provide caregivers with tools that ‘support obesity treatment that is effective, provides ongoing health benefits, supports children and families longitudinally, and reduces potential harms for disordered eating.’

The youth evaluations should be guided by a comprehensive history, physical examination, and diagnostic study, including those for Social Determinants of Health (SDoHs), disordered eating, and mental and behavioral health issues.

The guidelines conclude that weight loss drugs and surgery are evidence-based obesity treatments that should be available and offered to patients 12 years and older when indicated by the previously mentioned intensive health behavior and lifestyle evaluations.

The guideline follows the emergence of new drug treatments for childhood obesity.

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a new injectable drug helped teens reduce their BMI by about 16% on average, better than the results in adults.

Some doctors point out that without addressing the root cause of eating problems in kids and teens, the use of drugs and/or surgery could be seen as reckless.