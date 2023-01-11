Carbon of a ‘New Dimension’ Discovered by American Scientists.

TV Show 'Altered Carbon' Photo by Photo Compilation

Carbon is the sixth-most abundant element in the universe.

According to LiveScience.com, carbon is also the key ingredient for most life on Earth. Carbon occurs naturally as carbon-12, which makes up almost 99% of the carbon in the universe; carbon-13, which makes up about 1%; and carbon-14, which makes up a minuscule amount of overall carbon but is very important in dating organic objects.

Carbon makes up the basis of everything from ultra-hard diamonds to super-soft graphite.

Now research scientists from multiple universities, including Florida’s UF, have discovered a new form of carbon, unlike any that came before. A form with ‘multi-dimensionality.’

According to the paper published in the scientific journal Nature, this new form of carbon breaks the existing rules. The researchers named this new multi-dimensional form of Carbon, graphullerene, which is a polymer that evades a clearly defined dimensionality. Graphullerene is a two-dimensional carbon sheet constructed from zero-dimensional carbon superatoms known as fullerenes.

Now, along with you, I don’t really know what all that means, but according to UF’s Dr. Evans, it suggests that we can now make an endless number of carbon forms that have intermixed dimensionality.

Some applications could include thermal management in circuits, (useful for miniaturization), and as Dr. Evans notes, “emerging quantum devices, which will also require unique combinations of properties not accessible in naturally occurring carbon nanomaterials.”

The study also revealed that there is an entire family of higher- and lower-dimensional superatomic allotropes of carbon that may be chemically prepared and studied.

Apparently, it is an exciting time to be a carbon research scientist.