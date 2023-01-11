First Bill Out of The Gate for The House GOP? Increase the Deficit and Help Corporate and Wealthy Tax Cheaters.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZ1X7_0k9bSYhQ00
IRS Tax FormsPhoto byKelly SikkemaonUnsplash

After McCarthy was finally elected as Speaker of the House, he promised during his acceptance speech, “our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.”

There are only a few small issues with that…

There is no funding for 87,000 IRS agents. There is funding to replace retiring IRS agents, upgrade the agency’s technology, and cut wait times in half by hiring more agents to answer consumer phone calls. Conservatives have been warning that the new ‘agents’ would be a weapon to target American taxpayers. Yet, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last August, in writing, ordered the IRS to not use any of the new funding allocated to the agency to increase investigations of any American or small business making $400,000 or less.

McCarthy’s new legislation weirdly titled, the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act” will, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will increase the deficit by $114 billion.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) says, “rescinding IRS funding will increase the deficit by well over $100 billion, encourage tax cheating, and cut the tax enforcement budget well below what President Trump wanted.”

Critics say the new GOP legislation is nothing but a measure meant to "protect wealthy and corporate tax cheats.”

The group, Americans for Tax Fairness tweeted, “The richest 1% avoid paying $160 billion in taxes every year. House Republicans are using their new majority to try and repeal IRS funding that will make rich and corporate tax cheats pay what they owe. The GOP wants to let their rich friends keep cheating the rest of us."

# IRS# Taxes# Politics# Wealth# Deficit

Comments / 5

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary.

Gainesville, FL
9K followers

