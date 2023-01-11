President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?

President Biden Photo by (Public Use)

Trump suggests the FBI should raid the White House and President Biden's homes to look for more classified docs.

President Biden’s lawyers discovered ‘a small number’ of classified documents in an old office closet Biden had used after his time serving as vice president. According to InfoWars the attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate Biden’s office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.” The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said it is cooperating with the Department of Justice as it conducts a review of the documents.

Trump—who is currently being investigated for storing sensitive government information including nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—spun baseless theories about what was in those files, though he couldn’t possibly know, even going as far as suggesting Biden gave those documents to the Chinese.

There are several distinct differences between Trump’s classified documents problem and President Bidens.

According to the Washington Post, there are key differences that could factor heavily in whether the Biden documents become a criminal matter. While there are obvious similarities with the Trump case, the circumstances appear to be quite different, there was the immediate and voluntary notification, willing hand-over to the National Archives, and the sheer difference in the number of documents stand out as key differences.

The Justice Department is reviewing the classified documents and the White House is cooperating. According to CNN, the National Archives “came to view the situation as a mistake due to lack of safeguards for documents.”

Under the Presidential Records Act, official documents of the president and the vice president must be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their term. Unauthorized removal and retention of classified material is illegal. However, over the years, commentators have declared it all the problem of “overclassification.”