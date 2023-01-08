Trump says McCarthy Became Speaker because He Made it Happen.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfNHW_0k7doMUu00
McCarthy and TrumpPhoto byPublic Use

Trump has had a greatly weakened political position after several failures on the national stage recently, not the least of which was the abysmal Republican mid-terms and the bipartisan Jan. 6th panel recommending that the Justice Department charge Trump ‘with inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make false statements to investigators, and conspiracy to defraud the US government.’

Also he was caught dining with anti-Semites; his business was found guilty of fraud; and his tax records were finally released.

But after originally seeming to back away from Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, Trump was taking credit Saturday for McCarthy’s long and hard-fought victory.

As McCarthy lost vote after humiliating vote in the House, Trump took credit for his eventual victory saying he deserved credit for “greatly helping McCarthy attain the position of Speaker of the House.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXsWW_0k7doMUu00
Trump's PostPhoto byTruth Social Public Post

Trump placed a potentially critical phone call to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whose “present” vote solidified McCarthy’s defeat on the 14th ballot late Friday night. The former president also spoke on the phone with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), another vocal McCarthy holdout.

McCarthy, who showed he was willing to give up anything in his 2nd bid to become Speaker of the House, after failing in 2015, and deal with anyone, praised Trump after he secured the gavel, saying, “I don’t think anybody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning.”

As Matt Prigge from UpRoxx says, “It’s worth noting that Trump’s influence didn’t exactly speed up a process that took so long that it turned the GOP into a laughing stock. Moreover, McCarthy’s win is perilously close to a Pyrrhic Victory. Republicans only scored a narrow majority, while a rogue faction of MAGA extremists, like Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, are bound to turn every vote into a headache.”

Plus, now the MAGA minority in the House can ask for a new Speaker of the House election any time they choose, so we could have one of these votes every week or force Speaker McCarthy to do exactly what they, and only they want.

I’m not sure that is really a victory.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Speaker of the House# Politics# Kevin McCarthy# MAGA# Blackmail

Comments / 56

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
9K followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Los Angeles, CA

First-ever Unicorn License Issued by Los Angeles Animal Control Authorities.

Doesn't every child want their own pet unicorn? The problem is most municipalities prohibit the owning of even this type of livestock within city limits, until now. A unicorn is a horse-like or goat-like creature with a single large, pointed, spiraling horn projecting from its forehead. It is usually an extremely wild woodland creature, a symbol of purity and grace, which can be captured only by a virgin. In encyclopedias, its horn was described as having the power to render poisoned water potable and to heal sickness.

Read full story
1 comments
Des Moines, IA

Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’

If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.

Read full story
26 comments

Not One, Not Two, but Three anti-Abortion Measures Slated for a Vote in the GOP House.

When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: To Protect Themselves, Republicans Move to ‘Emasculate’ the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Ethics in government. To many people this sounds like an oxymoron. Does anyone trust politicians? But many, myself included, believe our elected representatives should be held to a higher standard, or at least the same standard as everyone else.

Read full story
3 comments

New Guidelines: Fat Kids Should be Given Drugs and Surgery Early to Avoid Health Issues.

The American Academy of Pediatrics' guideline suggests that kids struggling with obesity should be evaluated and offered intensive treatment options earlier. The new guidelines, the first released in 15 years by the American Academy of Pediatrics, indicates that childhood obesity should be treated early with aggressive treatments, including anti-obesity drugs and weight-loss surgery.

Read full story
1 comments

Carbon of a ‘New Dimension’ Discovered by American Scientists.

Carbon is the sixth-most abundant element in the universe. According to LiveScience.com, carbon is also the key ingredient for most life on Earth. Carbon occurs naturally as carbon-12, which makes up almost 99% of the carbon in the universe; carbon-13, which makes up about 1%; and carbon-14, which makes up a minuscule amount of overall carbon but is very important in dating organic objects.

Read full story
17 comments

First Bill Out of The Gate for The House GOP? Increase the Deficit and Help Corporate and Wealthy Tax Cheaters.

After McCarthy was finally elected as Speaker of the House, he promised during his acceptance speech, “our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.”

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?

Trump suggests the FBI should raid the White House and President Biden's homes to look for more classified docs. President Biden’s lawyers discovered ‘a small number’ of classified documents in an old office closet Biden had used after his time serving as vice president. According to InfoWars the attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate Biden’s office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.” The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said it is cooperating with the Department of Justice as it conducts a review of the documents.

Read full story
1 comments
Fulton County, GA

D.A. Considers Charging Trump for His Attempt to Overturn Georgia’s 2020 Election Result.

The Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating former President Trump's attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results has submitted its final report.

Read full story
309 comments
Gainesville, FL

Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.

The office of UF Public Safety warned UF students, staff and faculty last week after a break-in at a house on Sorority Row:. “The University of Florida Police Department was notified by the Gainesville Police Department of a burglary that took place on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:42 am at 1235 SW 9th Avenue. The unknown individual was discovered by a resident of the house and immediately fled on foot. It was discovered through CCTV footage that the individual made entry and while in the house had taken food items from the refrigerator.”

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Targeting a Business like Disney is ‘Not Where we Want to be as Americans’ according to Governor Sununu.

Chris Sununu is the Republican Governor of New Hampshire who may be eyeing a White House run for 2024. New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu continues to criticize DeSantis handling of Florida’s largest private employer, Disney. Just the latest sign DeSantis would face real resistance if he pursued the Republican nomination for president next year, as many expect.

Read full story
518 comments

GOP Rep. will Investigate Investigation into Jan. 6th Riot, even Though He Was a Target of the Original Investigation.

Now that the Republicans have rallied behind a Speaker they can be proud of, they have hinted at some of the important thigs they plan to do with their control of the House investigative committees.

Read full story
824 comments
Georgia State

CPAC Chair Accused of Homosexual Assault During Walker Campaign in Georgia.

Matt Schlapp is the head of the American Conservative Union and the organizer of the enormously successful Conservative Political Action Conference. According to a staffer on the Herschel Walker campaign in a story reported to the Daily Beast, the incident occurred on October 19th in the staffers car while he was driving Mr. Schlapp back to his hotel from an evening out for drinks.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Opinion: DeSantis' 2nd Inauguration Speech Aiming Him at the White House Was Full of Half-truths.

The Democratic Leader of Florida’s House of Representatives said DeSantis' inauguration speech was aimed more at his future political ambitions more than it was at addressing the state's problems. He said DeSantis was not speaking to the people of Florida “and the challenges we all face, but directed at GOP primary voters and billionaire donors… Any time he wants to distract from his own failed record, he creates a new fake ‘woke’ boogeyman to battle.”

Read full story
327 comments

Covid Variant XBB 1.5 Cases Rising but Boosters Keeping Severe Cases Low for Now.

The strain accounts for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). XBB was first identified in India in August, and quickly become dominant there. It has since evolved into a family of subvariants including XBB.1 and XBB.1.5. XBB has also been driving cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore, as public health experts continue to show concern for rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Read full story
7 comments

'Satanic' Organization Fights for Freedom of Religion and the Constitution.

Freedom of religion is a basic tenet of the United States constitution. It is in the First Amendment, and the founders of the Satanic Temple believe very strongly that where one religious organization is allowed to exist and practice, all or none should be allowed.

Read full story
436 comments

Opinion: Even As The Dems Make History in the House, We Are Shown There is Nothing Progressive About Republicans.

Wednesday ended in abject failure of the Republican leadership to install their choice of an establishment white man to the top House spot, while the newer, more conservative caucus of elected Representatives rebelled openly against the choice, and the top dogs refused to budge.

Read full story
629 comments

Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?

King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.

Read full story
12 comments

Mike Pompeo’s History of Accusations Against China is a Long and Colorful One.

Mike Pompeo served as President Donald Trump’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy