Opinion: DeSantis' 2nd Inauguration Speech Aiming Him at the White House Was Full of Half-truths.

Ron DeSantis Photo by Public Use

The Democratic Leader of Florida’s House of Representatives said DeSantis' inauguration speech was aimed more at his future political ambitions more than it was at addressing the state's problems. He said DeSantis was not speaking to the people of Florida “and the challenges we all face, but directed at GOP primary voters and billionaire donors… Any time he wants to distract from his own failed record, he creates a new fake ‘woke’ boogeyman to battle.”

Fentrice Driskell went on to point out that while DeSantis spoke of freedom, “that’s not what his track record shows. It only took him only a few lines into his speech to begin rewriting the history of his COVID response. He claimed ‘results matter,’ but Florida has had an unacceptable 83-thousand deaths from the pandemic. He brags about our state’s success without mentioning the record funding that came from the Biden Administration to stabilize our economy.”

DeSantis did later announce his three top priorities for the upcoming legislative agenda, some of which seems to contrast with his inauguration day speech.

DeSantis touted his investigation of pharmaceutical companies in regard to COVID-19 vaccinations. But as Driskell pointed out, Florida had one of the highest death rates from Covid in the Country - due to one of the lowest vaccination rates in the Country, showing clearly that vaccinations save lives.

DeSantis wants the legislature to pass 'Unregulated Carry' of guns, yet there has been an increasing number of shootings in Florida. Not gang related, nor robbery and theft related - fights over parking spaces, road rage incidents and random shooting of neighbors and in schools and businesses. As Driskell said in response, “[DeSantis] claims to support law enforcement and ‘law & order’ yet he proudly pushes an extremist NRA-backed Unregulated Carry that will mean thousands of hidden guns being carried by unlicensed people across the state. What could be more ‘soft on crime’ than making it easier for criminals to carry guns on our streets? We should never confuse ‘soft on crime’ with ‘smart on crime,’ and this is not a smart plan.”

And DeSantis proposes further restrictions on abortions meaning further erosion of women's rights.

Rep. Chris Benjamin sums up DeSantis words in this way, “he is not concerned that the majority of women in FL don’t approve of abortion bans, that the majority of Floridians are in favor of common-sense gun control, that the majority law enforcement says “open carry” will make law enforcement more difficult… What this says is that we are willing to disregard the age-old maxim that government is for the people by the people. This why we must vote for leaders that will carry the voice of the people regardless of their own ambitions.”