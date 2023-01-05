Covid Variant XBB 1.5 Cases Rising but Boosters Keeping Severe Cases Low for Now.

Vaccine Photo by Emin BAYCAN on Unsplash

The strain accounts for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

XBB was first identified in India in August, and quickly become dominant there. It has since evolved into a family of subvariants including XBB.1 and XBB.1.5. XBB has also been driving cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore, as public health experts continue to show concern for rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Scientists at Columbia University warned that the rise of subvariants like XBB could “further compromise the efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines and result in a surge of breakthrough infections as well as re-infections.”

Though experts at the CDC say mutations could allow the virus to evade COVID-19 vaccine boosters and cause more breakthrough infections, there is no evidence that the infections are more severe in people with normal immune systems who have been vaccinated and boosted.

New Covid infections increased by about 50% to 459,000 for the week ended Dec. 7, according to CDC data. Covid deaths increased 61% to nearly 3,000 during the same week. Hospital admissions have plateaued at 4,700 per day on average after rising in November, according to the data.

Health officials in the U.S. have repeatedly called on the elderly in particular to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines and get treated with the antiviral Paxlovid if they have a breakthrough infection.

Some government offices and school districts have been considering reinstituting their mask policies, and businesses in general have been encouraged to keep Covid policies in place to protect employees through the winter.