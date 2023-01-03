Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?

MLK Jr. Memorial Photo by Jimmy on Unsplash

King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.

The unequal treatment once enshrined in the laws of the southern U.S. states, is now being regurgitated by heartless politicians dressed up as ‘reverse discrimination’ and as ‘making white kids feel bad’. In places like Florida and Texas, ‘Stop WOKE’ laws claim an individual shouldn't be made to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin."

These laws prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory, the idea that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but rather a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color, and barring that teaching is as one judge in Florida put it, ‘positively dystopian.’

Some states also now limit the teaching of Black history and racial history in schools, as if the racial hatred, segregation, and slavery of the past never happened.

King legitimized the expectation that each of us—regardless of skin color, gender, ethnicity, sexual identity, or economic means—has the right to be treated with dignity. Dignity requires mutual respect.

The duty of all democracy loving Americans is to keep King’s legacy and continue to follow his path of lasting justice, freedom, equality, and prosperity by using his work to advance society. Regardless of what certain racist politicians would have us believe, we must not give in to their jaded sense of what freedom is and their belief in ‘justice for some’.