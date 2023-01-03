Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmcw6_0k25DZEu00
MLK Jr. MemorialPhoto byJimmyonUnsplash

King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.

The unequal treatment once enshrined in the laws of the southern U.S. states, is now being regurgitated by heartless politicians dressed up as ‘reverse discrimination’ and as ‘making white kids feel bad’. In places like Florida and Texas, ‘Stop WOKE’ laws claim an individual shouldn't be made to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin."

These laws prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory, the idea that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but rather a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color, and barring that teaching is as one judge in Florida put it, ‘positively dystopian.’

Some states also now limit the teaching of Black history and racial history in schools, as if the racial hatred, segregation, and slavery of the past never happened.

King legitimized the expectation that each of us—regardless of skin color, gender, ethnicity, sexual identity, or economic means—has the right to be treated with dignity. Dignity requires mutual respect.

The duty of all democracy loving Americans is to keep King’s legacy and continue to follow his path of lasting justice, freedom, equality, and prosperity by using his work to advance society. Regardless of what certain racist politicians would have us believe, we must not give in to their jaded sense of what freedom is and their belief in ‘justice for some’.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Martin Luther King Jr# Justice# Freedom# Politics# American Dream

Comments / 12

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
8645 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump says McCarthy Became Speaker because He Made it Happen.

Trump has had a greatly weakened political position after several failures on the national stage recently, not the least of which was the abysmal Republican mid-terms and the bipartisan Jan. 6th panel recommending that the Justice Department charge Trump ‘with inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make false statements to investigators, and conspiracy to defraud the US government.’

Read full story
Georgia State

CPAC Chair Accused of Homosexual Assault During Walker Campaign in Georgia.

Matt Schlapp is the head of the American Conservative Union and the organizer of the enormously successful Conservative Political Action Conference. According to a staffer on the Herschel Walker campaign in a story reported to the Daily Beast, the incident occurred on October 19th in the staffers car while he was driving Mr. Schlapp back to his hotel from an evening out for drinks.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Opinion: DeSantis' 2nd Inauguration Speech Aiming Him at the White House Was Full of Half-truths.

The Democratic Leader of Florida’s House of Representatives said DeSantis' inauguration speech was aimed more at his future political ambitions more than it was at addressing the state's problems. He said DeSantis was not speaking to the people of Florida “and the challenges we all face, but directed at GOP primary voters and billionaire donors… Any time he wants to distract from his own failed record, he creates a new fake ‘woke’ boogeyman to battle.”

Read full story
190 comments

Covid Variant XBB 1.5 Cases Rising but Boosters Keeping Severe Cases Low for Now.

The strain accounts for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). XBB was first identified in India in August, and quickly become dominant there. It has since evolved into a family of subvariants including XBB.1 and XBB.1.5. XBB has also been driving cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore, as public health experts continue to show concern for rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Read full story
7 comments

'Satanic' Organization Fights for Freedom of Religion and the Constitution.

Freedom of religion is a basic tenet of the United States constitution. It is in the First Amendment, and the founders of the Satanic Temple believe very strongly that where one religious organization is allowed to exist and practice, all or none should be allowed.

Read full story
216 comments

Opinion: Even As The Dems Make History in the House, We Are Shown There is Nothing Progressive About Republicans.

Wednesday ended in abject failure of the Republican leadership to install their choice of an establishment white man to the top House spot, while the newer, more conservative caucus of elected Representatives rebelled openly against the choice, and the top dogs refused to budge.

Read full story
581 comments

Mike Pompeo’s History of Accusations Against China is a Long and Colorful One.

Mike Pompeo served as President Donald Trump’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Most Big Banks Predict 2023 will be The Year of the Recession.

Keeping Track of the EconomyPhoto byKanchanaraonUnsplash. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, out of a poll of 23 major financial institutions, 16 believe the U.S. economy is headed into some level of recession for 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Suggests a Third-Party Run May Be in His Future for 2024.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in December, Republican voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump by a 56-33 margin to be their candidate for a 2024 White House bid.

Read full story
196 comments

Attacks Against Christian Churches on the Rise in America, According to a Report by a Designated Hate Group.

Evangelical Activist and Lobbying Group Designated as a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Family Research Council, Released the Report in December. The Family Research Council (FRC) cited at least 420 acts of hostility against U.S. churches between January 2018 and September 2022. Acts of hostility include vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, bomb threats and more. The frequency of hostile acts against churches generally increased over the course of the last five years.

Read full story
932 comments

Opinion: Demonstrating the Year of the Rabbit Characteristics Can Help us all Make 2023 Better.

Year of the RabbitPhoto by(Stock Photo) 2023 will be the Year of the Water Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. Like many years that came before, 2022 had both good and bad elements, largely depending on your personal perspective.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas State

FEC Reveals That “We Build the Wall” Donors Were Again Used in Scam.

We Build the Wall, a Steve Bannon-linked group which ran a fundraising campaign to build a private border wall has been ensnarled in allegations of fraud. The Federal Election Commission (FEC), which is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, fined incoming Kansas Attorney General Republican Kris Kobach and the private border wall organization he was once affiliated with $30,000 due to campaign finance violations committed during his unsuccessful 2020 Senate bid.

Read full story
267 comments

Trump, Claiming to be ‘Clairvoyant’, Shares a Christmas Message.

Former President Donald Trump gave us his annual Christmas message this year via Truth Social. In his usual style he complimented himself for his brilliance, but also added that he is clairvoyant.

Read full story
1074 comments

Trump Environmental Rule Sought by Oil and Gas Developers Laid to Rest by New EPA Regulations.

Expansive WetlandsPhoto by(Tomosy Monica, USFWS -Public Use) The Trump administration had rolled back the Obama administration’s expanded federal protections as part of its unwinding of hundreds of environmental and public health regulations.

Read full story
76 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Aide Used Private Email and Weird Alias to Feed Info on Migrant Flights Contract to Friend.

The records became public only after DeSantis office was sued by the Florida Center for Government Accountability over delays in releasing public records about its migrant flight program.

Read full story
245 comments

Opinion: Elon Musk Decides Crowd-Sourcing Science on Twitter is a Good Idea.

Elon MuskPhoto by(File Photo) According to The Daily Wire and other outlets, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday that the social media company’s most new, newest official policy will not penalize users for ‘legitimately questioning scientific claims and narratives’ that are promoted in the media. Musk stated in a tweet, "Anyone who says that criticizing them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist.”

Read full story
2 comments

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.

Read full story
466 comments
Gainesville, FL

Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.

The Holidays are winding down and the urge to relax is setting in. While January can be a month of cold, cloudy days and the landscape is often brown and barren around Gainesville, there is still one incredibly bright spot in the otherwise hum-drum doldrums of mid-winter – UpStage at the Phillips Center.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Florida and the South Lead in Restricting Education About Race and Racism.

DeSantis Promoting 'Stop Woke' ActPhoto byPublic Use. Critical Race Theory is the idea that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color.

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy