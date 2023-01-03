Mike Pompeo’s History of Accusations Against China is a Long and Colorful One.

Mike Pompeo Photo by Photo Compilation

Mike Pompeo served as President Donald Trump’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021.

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, Pompeo insisted, and continues to insist, that the COVID-19 virus emanated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and attempted to claim that China had denied U.S. scientists permission to enter the country, in an effort to ascertain the origin of the current pandemic, even though he couldn’t give proof of any requests for such visits.

Research has since proven Covid-19 could not have been engineered, as reported by UF Scripps Research in July 2020. Scientists there concluded, "Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus," they wrote in the journal article.

During the George Floyd protests around the world, including in Hong Kong, Pompeo publicly accused China of exploiting Floyd’s death and fomenting US racial unrest.

When a Chinese diplomat sent a letter to a lawmaker from Wisconsin that said Beijing was "firmly opposed to racial discrimination and xenophobia" against the Chinese community over the coronavirus, after hearing Trump refer to Covid-19 as the ‘China virus’, Pompeo ranted against China accusing them of purposely spreading the virus and trying to cover it up under the guise of claiming racial discrimination.

Now in his latest tirade against China, the former Secretary of State is bluntly asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping is conducting a nefarious plot to re-infect the world with another variant of COVID-19.

Pompeo himself gave several large and lavish super-spreader holiday parties in 2020 while the US was in the midst of a surge of Covid related deaths, from which he himself and several hundred others contracted the virus.

The US, Britain, Australia, and Canada have announced that Chinese travelers will have to test negative for the virus before they are allowed to board flights. Communist China has the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions still in place in the world.